Last updated June 13 2020

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Highlands, NJ

Finding an apartment in Highlands that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...

1 of 25

Highlands
Highlands
1 Unit Available
191 Bay Avenue
191 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.

1 of 12

Highlands
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1 Scenic Drive
1 Scenic Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern 1 bedroom 1 bath sunny hillside unit with private balcony available for immediate occupancy boasts an open Kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom, in-home laundry room and a floor
Results within 1 mile of Highlands

1 of 26

Sea Bright
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
244 Ocean Avenue
244 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly renovated 2br/1bath ANNUAL rental in Sea Bright. Direct oceanfront with roof deck. Also since the property is river to ocean you also can have river access for you kayaks, paddle boards and possibly access to a boat slip.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
106 Delaware Ave
106 Delaware Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
872 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beach, shopping, and several dining options, this bright and airy home is just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.
Results within 5 miles of Highlands

1 of 16

Monmouth Beach
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
141 Wharfside Drive
141 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This is it- your seaside retreat lovingly updated and maintained offered for an annual rental.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Results within 10 miles of Highlands
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1092 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
611 Wedgewood Cir
611 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper Beacon Plac - Property Id: 202814 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level unit in charming Beacon Place.

1 of 11

Red Bank
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.

1 of 7

Long Branch City
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
333 Ocean Boulevard - 12
333 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ask us for more details)! .

1 of 14

Red Bank
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Long Branch City
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.

1 of 9

Eatontown
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
175 Broad Street
175 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BED ONE BATH SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. GOOD CREDIT ONLY

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
143 Clubhouse Drive
143 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train.

1 of 21

North Long Branch
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.

1 of 70

Belford
Belford
1 Unit Available
60 Golden Eye Lane
60 Golden Eye Lane, Belford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Avail. July 1st, 2020: Great Location: Dunes @ Shoal Habour in Port Monmouth provides sweeping water views overlooking NYC skyline & Verrizano Bridge. A commuters dream & a short distance to NYC via Waterway/Bedford Ferry. 3 bed/3.

1 of 7

North Middletown
North Middletown
1 Unit Available
81 Ideal Avenue
81 Ideal Avenue, North Middletown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1177 sqft
Looking to live near the beach? Here's your opportunity! ANNUAL 1 bedroom ,full bath+loft area. This charmer is just 3 blocks to Ideal Beach. Open floor plan w/tile floors, pergo in b/room,carpeting in loft. Stackable w/d in bath.

1 of 6

Elberon
Elberon
1 Unit Available
705 Greens Avenue
705 Greens Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Freshly painted WEST END townhouse rental in great condition... offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, LR/DR combo, full kitchen and full basement. This rental is a quick walk to the beach (only 2 blocks) or the shops and restaurants on Brighton Avenue.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Highlands, NJ

Finding an apartment in Highlands that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

