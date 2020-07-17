10 South 8th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Highland Park, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 960 sqft! Pull in the extended driveway to your detached garage - charming curb appeal with covered front porch, enter the foyer to the open concept living room, through the hallway the kitchen offers upgraded countertops, black appliances, and new cabinets. First floor hosts the full bathroom and the master bedroom. Continuing upstairs you’ll find 3 bedrooms and the half bathroom. This home has a large unfinished basement with unlimited potential. Moving to the backyard is a good sized grass area and access to the detached garage. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.