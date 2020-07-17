All apartments in Highland Park
Find more places like 10 South 8th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Park, NJ
/
10 South 8th Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

10 South 8th Avenue

10 South 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highland Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10 South 8th Avenue, Highland Park, NJ 08904
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Highland Park, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 960 sqft! Pull in the extended driveway to your detached garage - charming curb appeal with covered front porch, enter the foyer to the open concept living room, through the hallway the kitchen offers upgraded countertops, black appliances, and new cabinets. First floor hosts the full bathroom and the master bedroom. Continuing upstairs you’ll find 3 bedrooms and the half bathroom. This home has a large unfinished basement with unlimited potential. Moving to the backyard is a good sized grass area and access to the detached garage. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 South 8th Avenue have any available units?
10 South 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, NJ.
What amenities does 10 South 8th Avenue have?
Some of 10 South 8th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 South 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 South 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 South 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 South 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10 South 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 South 8th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10 South 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 South 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 South 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 South 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 South 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 South 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 South 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 South 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 South 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 South 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H
Highland Park, NJ 08904
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave
Highland Park, NJ 08904
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave
Highland Park, NJ 08904

Similar Pages

Highland Park 2 BedroomsHighland Park Apartments with Garages
Highland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHighland Park Apartments with Parking
Highland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJLinden, NJCaldwell, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJUpper Montclair, NJSecaucus, NJ
Madison, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJDover, NJRutherford, NJTinton Falls, NJAvenel, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College