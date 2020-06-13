64 Apartments for rent in Hamilton Square, NJ with balcony
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, called Hamilton Square a "hidden gem" on his program "Profiles with Terry Bradshaw."
Hamilton Square is a historical village that is actually a census designated place. Located in the middle of New Jersey, Hamilton Square is only about an hour from New York City, the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia, so it's not like it doesn't have plenty of fine friends. Of course there's more to Hamilton Square than its neighbors. This is a place of festivals. The town sees several a year, including the Azalea Festival, SeptemberFest, Community Day and Fall Harvest, among others. Holiday celebrations are big business here, so get in the spirit or get out of the way. "Hammy Square" is considered one of the country's best small cities, probably because of all the amenities, from parks to eateries to recreational centers. Whatever you want, they've got it. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hamilton Square renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.