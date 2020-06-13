Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Hamilton Square, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Results within 1 mile of Hamilton Square

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1251 PARK STREET
1251 Park Street, Robbinsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2496 sqft
Ready to go!! Single Family, Town Center 3/4 bedroom home was a former model and sits on a beautiful horseshoe of homes on Park Street. This flexible floorplan offers a fourth bedroom or office on the main level with a walk-in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
253 ANDOVER PLACE
253 Andover Pl, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1120 sqft
Did you ever want to move into a place that is brand new? Here you go. Everything is redone. New kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, new heater and a/c. New tile in the bathroom and laundry room, foyer and kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
114 WALDEN CIRCLE
114 Walden Cir, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
888 sqft
Lots of space in this beautifully renovated first floor condo in desirable Hampton Chase, backing to the woods with views and privacy, patio off the sliders and storage. Updated kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
85 WILLOW COURT
85 Willow Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1100 sqft
Move-in Ready Penthouse condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a balcony facing the woods for privacy (mainly East facing: imagine having your morning coffee/tea with all the light). 42" inch newer cabinets and gas stove in the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
59 CHEVERNY COURT
59 Cheverny Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Easy to Show! Bright and sunny third floor condo in popular Society Hill in Hamilton offers 2 bedroom & 2 full baths. Eat in Kitchen has pass through to the Dining Room. Spacious Living Room has sliders to the 3rd floor balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Hamilton Square
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,568
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,765
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1200 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1643 E State St
1643 East State Street, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Spacious House Near Park! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A front porch and wrap around yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
94 Breunig Ave
94 Breunig Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
828 sqft
94 Breunig Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
348 Cleveland Ave
348 Cleveland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
348 Cleveland Ave Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed / 2 Bath house ready to move in! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2955 S CLINTON AVENUE
2955 South Clinton Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1596 sqft
No smoking, No pets. Freshly renovated, generous sized, one bedroom, 2nd floor apartment within a two family property. Hardwood floors, laminate kitchen and bath floors, all new vinyl windows, freshly painted rooms, new bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
121 RAINIER COURT
121 Rainier Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1183 sqft
Great rate! Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1441 SIERRA DRIVE
1441 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
Home also listed for Sale.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18 Chester Avenue
18 Chester Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great Beginnings!!!Pristine colonial on large corner lot in quiet friendly neighborhood. Spotless Colonial in quiet neighborhood. All on beautiful Brazilian hardwood floors. Close to train stations, I295, I195, Rt 1, and the Turnpike.
City Guide for Hamilton Square, NJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, called Hamilton Square a "hidden gem" on his program "Profiles with Terry Bradshaw."

Hamilton Square is a historical village that is actually a census designated place. Located in the middle of New Jersey, Hamilton Square is only about an hour from New York City, the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia, so it's not like it doesn't have plenty of fine friends. Of course there's more to Hamilton Square than its neighbors. This is a place of festivals. The town sees several a year, including the Azalea Festival, SeptemberFest, Community Day and Fall Harvest, among others. Holiday celebrations are big business here, so get in the spirit or get out of the way. "Hammy Square" is considered one of the country's best small cities, probably because of all the amenities, from parks to eateries to recreational centers. Whatever you want, they've got it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hamilton Square, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hamilton Square renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

