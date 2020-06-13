Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:12 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Greentree, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...




Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
925 SOCIETY HILL
925 Society Hill, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room).
Results within 1 mile of Greentree




Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and basement . deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street , great blue ribbon awarded schools close to patico train to phila . and close to shopping .



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 CARLTON ROAD
6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4763 sqft
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room .



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
205 KINGS CROFT
205 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2-story condo in desirable Kings Croft. Only a few of these in this complex! Pulling into the complex, you'll see how well managed the whole community is.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
25 S CHURCH ROAD
25 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1012 sqft
Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light.



Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1615 Woodhollow Dr
1615 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1072 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! This fabulous two bedroom, two bathroom totally renovated condo in Marlton, New Jersey is a must-see.



Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
5063 MAIN STREET
5063 Main Street, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2434 sqft
Spacious Townhome located in the desirable Terrace Grand at Main Street section of Voorhees.
Results within 5 miles of Greentree




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.




Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
62 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.




Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$940
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.




Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
City Guide for Greentree, NJ

Greentree is for the birds. This town is subject to the New Jersey law that prohibits delaying or detaining a homing pigeon -- so stay out of their way!

Greentree is an unincorporated community attached to the larger borough of Cherry Hill in Southern New Jersey. This means that while it considers itself a distinct community, it is not autonomous and falls under the jurisdiction of Cherry Hill. The 2010 Census estimated the population of Greentree to be around 11,367 people. The Greentree community covers an area a little more than four and a half square miles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Greentree, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greentree renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

