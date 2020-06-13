133 Apartments for rent in Greentree, NJ with balcony

Greentree is for the birds. This town is subject to the New Jersey law that prohibits delaying or detaining a homing pigeon -- so stay out of their way!

Greentree is an unincorporated community attached to the larger borough of Cherry Hill in Southern New Jersey. This means that while it considers itself a distinct community, it is not autonomous and falls under the jurisdiction of Cherry Hill. The 2010 Census estimated the population of Greentree to be around 11,367 people. The Greentree community covers an area a little more than four and a half square miles. See more