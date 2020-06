Amenities

Three bedroom Townhouse. An inviting dwelling welcomes you at the front door where a half bathroom is to your left and a walk-in closet is just beyond. The living room is off to the right. Eat-in kitchen is next with three double hung windows and ample cabinet space and access to the private courtyard. Downstairs is a finished basement utilized as a family room with a fireplace and a half bathroom. Additionally, you will find an unfinished laundry room with plenty of storage space. On the second floor, enjoy the owner's bedroom with a lengthy walk-in closet and private bathroom. Lastly are two extra bedrooms with generous closets and another full bathroom.