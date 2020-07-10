Apartment List
/
NJ
/
gloucester city
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM

434 Apartments for rent in Gloucester City, NJ with washer-dryer

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
142 JOY STREET
142 Joy Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1028 sqft
Newly renovated row home in Gloucester City. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring in the dining room and living room. Carpets have been steam cleaned.New refrigerator, washer and dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
526 Paul Street
526 Paul Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
Come have a look at our three bedroom one bath single family home. With a beautiful wall niche it really adds a cozy touch in your dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
338 Bergen St
338 Bergen Street, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
338 Bergen St - This is a beautiful single family 2 bedroom 1 bath unit completely remodeled with immaculate new floors and a fresh new paint job. It also has its original wooden spiral staircase still intact.
Results within 1 mile of Gloucester City

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1161 Madison Ave A
1161 Madison Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Madison A - Property Id: 287505 Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
137 MAPLE AVENUE
137 Maple Avenue, Westville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an affordable rental with plenty of living space and plenty of charm on a quiet tree-lined street?? Welcome to 137 Maple Avenue! Complete with 3 large bedrooms, this 2nd floor unit has its own access from the back of the home and
Results within 5 miles of Gloucester City
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Logan Square
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,785
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1090 sqft
Located at 1600 Callowhill Street, Sixteen Hundred is a newly restored boutique-style residential property nestled between Center City and Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
75 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,380
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
53 Units Available
Center City East
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,014
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
995 sqft
Luxury property features on-site amenities, such as an outdoor terrace, an exercise studio and gaming space. Apartment features studios and up to two-bedroom units with energy-efficient plumbing fixtures and lighting. Near I-610 and the Galleria.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
70 Units Available
Logan Square
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1175 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:06pm
18 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
668 sqft
Hardwood floors with dishwasher, range, oven and microwave provided. Apartment has 24-hour maintenance, gym and on-site laundry. Located close to nightlife hotspots and Thomas Jefferson University.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
43 Units Available
Logan Square
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,753
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Center City East
The Collins at Midtown Village
1125 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments near the Blue and Orange subway lines. Homes feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community includes a gym, clubhouse and bike storage. Near Scott Memorial Library and Walnut Street Theatre.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Center City West
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,144
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,043
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
22 Units Available
Center City West
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1076 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with parking, bike storage, gym and hot tub. Easy access to public transit, I-76, I-95, I-676, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Center City West
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
$
38 Units Available
Logan Square
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,517
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
79 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,458
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
38 Units Available
Logan Square
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 10 at 05:18pm
13 Units Available
Logan Square
Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,915
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1120 sqft
Located near the University of Pennsylvania in downtown Philadelphia. Recently renovated high-rise complex of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, high-end finishes, and underground parking. Roof-top deck and state-of-the-art fitness room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
31 Units Available
Logan Square
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Logan Square
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,635
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.

Similar Pages

Gloucester City 2 BedroomsGloucester City 3 BedroomsGloucester City Apartments with Balcony
Gloucester City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGloucester City Apartments with Washer-DryerGloucester City Cheap Places
Gloucester City Dog Friendly ApartmentsGloucester City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJ
Horsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PARoebling, NJDrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PANewtown, PA
Paoli, PAChesterbrook, PAEdgemoor, DEAshland, NJBristol, PAEllisburg, NJKulpsville, PAPine Hill, NJPaulsboro, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University