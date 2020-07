Amenities

One bedroom apartment on 3rd floor. Climbing the steps is worth it because the top floor of this triplex apartment building is big, bright and airy. Lots of natural light from large windows throughout. There is a large eat-in-kitchen with pantry for storage, next is the living room with ample space and a closet for storage. The bedroom is massive. The bathroom does not have a tub but does have a stand-up shower. Water and Sewer is paid by the landlord. Make your appointment today!