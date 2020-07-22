Apartment List
200 Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Glen Ridge offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
30 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,825
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,110
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
35 New St 2
35 New Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/22/20 35 New Street - Property Id: 90528 NO REALTOR FEE! Check out this listing in Montclair, 3 minute walking distance from the Bay Street train station (30 min direct train ride to Manhattan) and walking distance to

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
28 Willowdale Ave
28 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
900 sqft
No broker fee. Pets Welcome. Open floor plan. Free Parking. Non-smoker only. - Be the first to live in this newly refurbished ~950 Sq-Ft 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in a 2 family house. 48 Sq-Ft granite kitchen counter-top.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
98 ORCHARD ST
98 Orchard Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Your rental search is over! Large two bedroom two bath apartment with 3 levels, customer kitchen, updated baths, beautiful backyard with patio, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and driveway for 3+ cars The main floor features a living room, dining

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10 WILLOWDALE AVE
10 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautifully renovated unit! Stunning 2-3bedroom apt, .3 miles away from TWO NYC train stations, (Bay St and Glen Ridge).

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
72 BIRCH ST
72 Birch Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Single Family home with 3 bedrooms and 1and a half bath,Enclosed heated front porch could be an office or playroom,Living room Dining room Combo with eat in kitchen.Washer Dryer in basement Deck off Kitchen

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
77-79 N SPRING ST
77-79 North Spring Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
First floor apartment, spacious & convenient! 2 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. CENTRAL AIR, hardwood flooring throughout, formal dining room open to living room. Lots of natural light and storage.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Doddtown
319 GLENWOOD AVE
319 Glenwood Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Open floor concept living/dining/kitchen. Washer/dryer combo in the unit with additional spaces that came be used as an office.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
50 PINE ST C3015
50 Pine St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
First floor downtown Condo in the Montclair Mews. NYC/Hoboken Trains & Bus a block away. Condo offers 1 floor living with 2 bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath as well as washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
133 Grove St
133 Grove St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
NEW apt features central air,washer/dryer and new floors! Layout with lv,dr, two bedrooms, kit and bath. Close to train and shopping. Water incl. Avail immed $50 qtr for water

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
79 CLAREMONT AVE
79 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
This gem is on the third floor of a multi family. It features an eat in kitchen with dishwasher and micro, soaking tub in bath , laundry in unit, close to the downtown area and transportation, heat, hot water included. MUST WEAR MASK..

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Presidential Estates
61 WATSESSING AVE
61 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Fabulous one bedroom with many upgrades, granite counter tops,plenty of cabinets pantry and work space. Updated baths. Enclosed porch off the kitchen . Spacious living room adjacent to a study, office bonus room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4 ROSEDALE AVE
4 Rosedale Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful newer construction provides 3 floors of living plus attic for storage, making this rental feel like your very own home! Stunning kitchen open to the dining room, generously sized living room , and powder room complete first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ridge
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
21 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,956
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
4 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,390
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
$
32 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,835
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Lyndhurst
601 Riverside Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,848
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1113 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
42 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,607
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,600
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,665
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Glen Ridge, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Glen Ridge offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Glen Ridge. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Glen Ridge can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

