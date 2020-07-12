160 Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
35 New St 2
35 New Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/22/20 35 New Street - Property Id: 90528 NO REALTOR FEE! Check out this listing in Montclair, 3 minute walking distance from the Bay Street train station (30 min direct train ride to Manhattan) and walking distance to

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
28 Willowdale Ave
28 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
No broker fee. Pets Welcome. Free Parking. - Be the first to live in this newly refurbished ~950 Sq-Ft 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in a 2 family house.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
29 CLAREMONT AVE
29 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 Bedroom & 1 Bath, 2nd floor apartment with small bonus room which could be used as bedroom or office. A new SS stove and refrigerator will be delivered on July 20th. Parking for 1 car only NO SUV! Agent related to owner.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
77-79 N SPRING ST
77-79 North Spring Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
First floor apartment, spacious & convenient! 2 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. CENTRAL AIR, hardwood flooring throughout, formal dining room open to living room. Lots of natural light and storage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 MAPLE AVE
116 Maple Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
OWNER PAYS REALTOR FEE! Renovated in 2019, this spacious unit in the heart of Montclair is just around the corner from NYC trains/Glen Ridge station.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Orange
231 N DAY ST
231 North Day Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RENTAL! UNIT IS THE 2ND AND 3RD FLOOR OF A 2 FAMILY HOME. NEW WINDOWS, FLOORS, KITCHEN, BATHS! ROOMS ARE LARGE! ready for 8/1/2020 move in. 1.5 mile to the NYC train.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
50 PINE ST C3015
50 Pine St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
First floor downtown Condo in the Montclair Mews. NYC/Hoboken Trains & Bus a block away. Condo offers 1 floor living with 2 bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath as well as washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
63 CHARLES ST
63 Charles Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT. ONE WHICH IS A MASTER SUITE WITH A WALK IN CLOSET AND A MASTER BATHROOM. CUSTOMIZED CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES .

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
30 N WILLOW ST
30 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED RIGHT IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA THIS RENOVATED 2/3 BEDROOM APT , 1 BATH, COZY DR OFF THE KITCHEN , AMAZING LOCATION, WALK TO SHOPS, TRANSIT, RESTAURANTS, 1 PARKING SPACE, USE OF BACKYARD NEW CARPET, NEW BATH, A MUST SEE

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10-12 LOIS PL
10-12 Lois Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This tastefully renovated unit is quite large and there is great parking

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
44 UNION ST C0002
44 Union St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Fully furnished, ground floor, modern 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Montclair! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and NYC transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16 SEYMOUR ST APT 13
16 Seymour Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCED TO COVER MUNICIPAL PARKING! Classic brick pre-war building near NYC transit & all that downtown Montclair has to offer. Original parquet floors & moldings throughout. New windows, high ceilings, afternoon sunlight.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
57 WALNUT ST FL 1
57 Walnut St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly renovated first floor apartment in the heart of Montclair, steps to Walnut St Downtown and train station, with MidTown Direct train. New kitchen and bath. 2 bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
27 WHEELER ST
27 Wheeler Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
This first floor, two bedroom apartment is located less that half mile to the Bay Street Train station. Living room, Eat in Kitchen, two bedrooms and bath. Heat included. You pay gas, electric & Cable.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14 SEYMOUR ST, Apt 7
14 Seymour St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Wonderful 1-2 BR 1st floor apartment in charming building w/lovely details & updates. Flexible floor plan includes LR w/fireplace, EIK, Bath, BR, smaller 2nd BR or home office, small DR or mud room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glen Ridge, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glen Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

