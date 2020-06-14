Apartment List
/
NJ
/
glen ridge
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ with garage

Glen Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1057 sqft
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ridge
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,893
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,845
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glen Ridge, NJ

Glen Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Glen Ridge 1 BedroomsGlen Ridge 2 BedroomsGlen Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Ridge Accessible Apartments
Glen Ridge Apartments with BalconyGlen Ridge Apartments with GarageGlen Ridge Apartments with GymGlen Ridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Glen Ridge Apartments with ParkingGlen Ridge Apartments with PoolGlen Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlen Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJMetuchen, NJRidgefield Park, NJNew Providence, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJMorris Plains, NJFranklin Lakes, NJ
Waldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJSouth Amboy, NJBoonton, NJKenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJDunellen, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJWoodcliff Lake, NJSilver Lake, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College