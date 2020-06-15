All apartments in Glassboro
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

5 S DELSEA DRIVE

5 Delsea Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

5 Delsea Dr S, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath house blocks from Rowan University has been completely renovated In 2015. This House was taken down to studs EVERYTHING NEW!! 2 Story House features 4 bedrooms with closets, 2 full Baths. 3rd floor storage area, full basement, and plenty of parking. New kitchen, baths, windows, trim, doors, electrical, Gas forced air heat and Central air conditioning, new hardwood and tile flooring throughout, and all appliances are included NEW stainless steel (Refrigerator, stove, above stove microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer). Huge backyard 240 feet deep.! Rent is 1,800 a month plus utilities includes lawn care. Washer/Dryer included in basement. Make your appointment to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 S DELSEA DRIVE have any available units?
5 S DELSEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassboro, NJ.
What amenities does 5 S DELSEA DRIVE have?
Some of 5 S DELSEA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 S DELSEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5 S DELSEA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 S DELSEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5 S DELSEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 5 S DELSEA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5 S DELSEA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5 S DELSEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 S DELSEA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 S DELSEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5 S DELSEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5 S DELSEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5 S DELSEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 S DELSEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 S DELSEA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 S DELSEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 S DELSEA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
