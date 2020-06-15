5 S DELSEA DRIVE

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath house blocks from Rowan University has been completely renovated In 2015. This House was taken down to studs EVERYTHING NEW!! 2 Story House features 4 bedrooms with closets, 2 full Baths. 3rd floor storage area, full basement, and plenty of parking. New kitchen, baths, windows, trim, doors, electrical, Gas forced air heat and Central air conditioning, new hardwood and tile flooring throughout, and all appliances are included NEW stainless steel (Refrigerator, stove, above stove microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer). Huge backyard 240 feet deep.! Rent is 1,800 a month plus utilities includes lawn care. Washer/Dryer included in basement. Make your appointment to see!