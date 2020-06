Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer. House just remolded two years ago, new heating and AC, Great kitchen, large mudroom/laundry room. covered wrap around porch, large yard!



