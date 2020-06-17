All apartments in Glassboro
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

131 S ACADEMY STREET

131 Academy Street · (856) 218-3411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Academy Street, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Big 5 Bedroom! Students Welcome! 5 Bedroom House for rent in convenient location. Right down the street from Rowan University, 2 blocks from the new Rowan Boulevard, right off of Delsea Drive and US 322, a few miles from Highway 55, and near landmark bar and chickie's and pete's. The master bedroom has its own full bathroom. Each of the five bedrooms has ample closet space. The kitchen is open to the dining area with a sliding glass door to the back yard which backs to woods. The upstairs living room is adjacent the dining area. Three bedrooms are located upstairs and two more downstairs. Also downstairs is the washer and dryer, an office area, and a very large family room. STUDENTS encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosigner in order to rent. You and/or your cosigner's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. Tenant pays utilities. Landlord pays lawn service. Students welcome! Leasing now for next school year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 S ACADEMY STREET have any available units?
131 S ACADEMY STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 131 S ACADEMY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
131 S ACADEMY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 S ACADEMY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 131 S ACADEMY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 131 S ACADEMY STREET offer parking?
No, 131 S ACADEMY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 131 S ACADEMY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 S ACADEMY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 S ACADEMY STREET have a pool?
No, 131 S ACADEMY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 131 S ACADEMY STREET have accessible units?
No, 131 S ACADEMY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 131 S ACADEMY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 S ACADEMY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 S ACADEMY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 S ACADEMY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 131 S ACADEMY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

