131 S ACADEMY STREET

Big 5 Bedroom! Students Welcome! 5 Bedroom House for rent in convenient location. Right down the street from Rowan University, 2 blocks from the new Rowan Boulevard, right off of Delsea Drive and US 322, a few miles from Highway 55, and near landmark bar and chickie's and pete's. The master bedroom has its own full bathroom. Each of the five bedrooms has ample closet space. The kitchen is open to the dining area with a sliding glass door to the back yard which backs to woods. The upstairs living room is adjacent the dining area. Three bedrooms are located upstairs and two more downstairs. Also downstairs is the washer and dryer, an office area, and a very large family room. STUDENTS encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosigner in order to rent. You and/or your cosigner's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. Tenant pays utilities. Landlord pays lawn service. Students welcome! Leasing now for next school year.