1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freehold, NJ
34 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
824 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Results within 1 mile of Freehold
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Terrace
4 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Nicely updated One bedroom, one bathroom, lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with newer kitchen with granite countertops and tile floor. Full bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile.
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
48 Stonehurst Boulevard
48 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 48 Stonehurst Boulevard in West Freehold. View photos, descriptions and more!
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
7 Windsor Terrace
7 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 bedroom plus Den. Immaculate from the moment you enter the foyer. Living room has neutral carpet & paint. The den is perfect as an office or playroom. Dining room has wood floor. Renovated kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Freehold
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
44 Manchester Court
44 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Tastefully updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring, updated bathroom with ceramic tile and newer vanity.
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
63 Stonehurst Boulevard
63 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Nicely renovated One bedroom, One Bath lower level Condo located in Stonehurst Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and bedroom. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, new cabinets with granite countertops and appliances.
1 Unit Available
218 Medford Court
218 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Just renovated ''lower level'' 55+ rental,spacious with an abundance of closets space. Freshly painted with new laminate flooring. Beautiful enclosed sun room too.
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
425 Bayberry Court
425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens.
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
234 Ravenswood Road
234 Ravenswood Road, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1332 sqft
MARLBORO GREENS ASHBOURNE 2 Model- 55+ community-no pets allowed-come see this newly renovated second floor condo 1332 Sq Ft* 1 bedroom plus loft (could be a second bedroom).
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
Results within 10 miles of Freehold
9 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,004
1032 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
3 Units Available
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Englishtown
1 Unit Available
43 Queens Way
43 Queens Way, Englishtown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Amazing opportunity to move right in to this improved and beautifully updated 2 level townhouse. Perfect entertaining area with bar overlooking deck with included BBQ grille. The kitchen with new appliances, bar table and 4 bar chairs.
