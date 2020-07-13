/
apartments under 1600
239 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Fort Lee, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palisade Terrace
1450 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 BR CONDO with POOL - Property Id: 294442 GREAT LOCATION. NICE SIZE 1BR ON 4TH FLOOR WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (ELECTRICITY, HEAT, HOT WATER ). CLOSE TO ALL AND EASY COMMUTE TO NYC. ON-SITE SUPER, 24HR DOORMAN, SWIMMING POOL.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Lee
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
2 Units Available
Guttenberg
69th Street
63-67 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Welcome to 69th Street Apartments with our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include free heat and hot water.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified
Last updated April 24 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Park
Maple Court
25 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come to Maple Court Apartments and see if we have the apartment for you. We offer new euro-style kitchens with new appliances such as microwaves, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Little Ferry
406-444 LIBERTY ST 5
406-444 Liberty Street, Little Ferry, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
LENOX LIBERTY LLC - Property Id: 291988 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291988 Property Id 291988 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825396)
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3810 Greystone Ave
3810 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Huge, 950+ Square Feet 1br With Big, Sweeping Foyer, 5 Closets, Eat in Kitchen. Elevator and Laundry In Building. Walking distance to #1 Train. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992395)
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
4582 Manhattan Colleg Parkway
4582 Manhattan College Parkway, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,575
Spacious studio apartment available in Riverdale! This charming Pre-War residence has hardwood floors, southern exposures, Renovated kitchen in addition to contemporary bath.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1453 48TH ST
1453 48th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Cozy apartment with hardwood floors in a clean well maintained building. Easy NYC commute with only a short walk to the Tonnelle Ave/51st St Light Rail Station.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
318 West 106th Street
318 West 106th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,466
Studio - West 106th St (West End Ave) Great deal on a rent stabilized unit!! Priced under market for the long run! Work from home on a quiet street, in a charming studio in great location.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7508 PARK AVE
7508 Park Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
WALKING DISTANCE TO BLVD WITH A MAYOR VIEW OF THE CITY ONLY BLOCK AWAY TO NY BUSES. NEAR PARK AND RESTAURANTS AND GROCERIES ON BROADWAY AVE.
Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
122 69
122 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious one bedroom apartment in the heart of Guttenberg. Extra small room can be an office or kids room. Close to transportation, shopping and schools. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT! Great price, great location.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
856 West End Avenue
856 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,500
Prime upper west sideGreat Price Studio the best deal Spacious studio in a beautiful brownstone nestled in a tree- lined block of Upper West Side. Features separate full kitchen, bath.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
497 East 156th Street
497 East 156th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazzzzzing One Bedroom In Soundview At An Incredible Price!! On the first floor. Virtual Tour Available Upon Request Apartment Features -Everything Separated -Heat and Water Included -Huge Living Room -Live In Super
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
118 74th St 43
118 74th Street, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 315228 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Dishwasher *Microwave *Closet space *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
46 Anderson St 38
46 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,249
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 300919 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in building *Heat and hot water included *Spacious and airy *Closet space *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
517 West 179th Street
517 West 179th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,600
NO FEE!!Best deal in the building! Experience townhouse living in Washington Heights in this freshly renovated south facing studio with a stainless kitchen, hardwood flooring, new bathroom and updated hallways.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Fordham Manor
2559 Grand Concourse
2559 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Large One Bedroom in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
510 40 STREET
510 40th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
NICE LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN!! - Property Id: 313265 BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT MINUTES FROM NYC!! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! LOTS OF LIGHT! RECESSED LIGHTING! MARBLE BATH ! RIGHT NEAR SHOPPING
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
137 36 Street
137 36th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spacious Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 298312 Beautiful Newly Renovated Spacious 1 bd 1 bath Apartment! Hardwood flooring! Recessed lighting! Living/Dining Area! Marble Bath! New Appliances! Spacious Closet space! Pet
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7011 MADISON ST
7011 Madison Street, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CLEAN, QUIET & CONVENIENT! Renovated 1BR/1BTH with Den/Office, located 1 block from Bergenline Ave. bus stop. Great for commuters & locals with easy access to NYC, restaurants & shopping. Uprgraded kitchen with new appliances & renovated bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
226 66th St 5
226 66th St, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,278
500 sqft
**STUNNING STUDIO** - Property Id: 232730 **STUNNING STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~NET RENT AMOUNT ADVERTISED~ ~APT Features~ *One month free rent *Brand new modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite countertops *Spacious and
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harlem
465 Lenox Avenue - 5C
465 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
450 sqft
STUDIO NEAR HARLEM HOSPITAL. AVAILABLE NOW
