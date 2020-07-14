Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed cc payments courtyard

Verona Plaza Apartments offers spacious studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments feature hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, off street parking and are cable and internet ready.



Situated just minutes from downtown shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment, Verona Plaza Apartments are located at the end of a quiet block next to beautiful Verona Park. We are minutes away from public transportation, Routes 280, 46, 80 and 23.



We can't wait to show you why Verona Plaza is the perfect place to call home!