Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Verona Plaza Apartments

40 Verona Place · (833) 273-5998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$1 App and $500 Security deposit with Tier 1 credit. Must move in by 8/1/20!

Location

40 Verona Place, Essex County, NJ 07044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40ABSMT · Avail. now

$1,830

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verona Plaza Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
cc payments
courtyard
Verona Plaza Apartments offers spacious studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments feature hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, off street parking and are cable and internet ready.

Situated just minutes from downtown shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment, Verona Plaza Apartments are located at the end of a quiet block next to beautiful Verona Park. We are minutes away from public transportation, Routes 280, 46, 80 and 23.

We can't wait to show you why Verona Plaza is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1-1 1/2 months rent security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verona Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Verona Plaza Apartments has a unit available for $1,830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Verona Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Verona Plaza Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verona Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Verona Plaza Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $1 App and $500 Security deposit with Tier 1 credit. Must move in by 8/1/20!
Is Verona Plaza Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Verona Plaza Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Verona Plaza Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Verona Plaza Apartments offers parking.
Does Verona Plaza Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Verona Plaza Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Verona Plaza Apartments have a pool?
No, Verona Plaza Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Verona Plaza Apartments have accessible units?
No, Verona Plaza Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Verona Plaza Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verona Plaza Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Verona Plaza Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Verona Plaza Apartments has units with air conditioning.
