St. Charles

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage parking on-site laundry smoke-free community

A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80. Our community is also a short distance from Montclair State University, Caldwell College and Essex County College. This is the perfect fit for any commuter.



New Jersey Monthly magazine ranked Caldwell as its 3rd best place to live in its 2010 rankings of the "Best Places To Live" in New Jersey.



Our apartments are equipped with modern appliances, wall to wall carpeting, and deep closets.