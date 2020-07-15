All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like St. Charles.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
St. Charles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

St. Charles

1000 Bloomfield Avenue · (833) 902-0593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1 App fee and get the rest of July Free. Must move in on or before 7/20/20!

Location

1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1026-2B · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Charles.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
parking
on-site laundry
smoke-free community
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80. Our community is also a short distance from Montclair State University, Caldwell College and Essex County College. This is the perfect fit for any commuter.

New Jersey Monthly magazine ranked Caldwell as its 3rd best place to live in its 2010 rankings of the "Best Places To Live" in New Jersey.

Our apartments are equipped with modern appliances, wall to wall carpeting, and deep closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Charles have any available units?
St. Charles has 2 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does St. Charles have?
Some of St. Charles's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Charles currently offering any rent specials?
St. Charles is offering the following rent specials: $1 App fee and get the rest of July Free. Must move in on or before 7/20/20!
Is St. Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Charles is pet friendly.
Does St. Charles offer parking?
Yes, St. Charles offers parking.
Does St. Charles have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Charles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Charles have a pool?
No, St. Charles does not have a pool.
Does St. Charles have accessible units?
No, St. Charles does not have accessible units.
Does St. Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Charles has units with dishwashers.
Does St. Charles have units with air conditioning?
Yes, St. Charles has units with air conditioning.
Interested in St. Charles?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave
Essex County, NJ 07041
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave
Essex County, NJ 07003
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street
North Arlington, NJ 07109
Ridge Gardens Apartments
493 Linden Pl
Essex County, NJ 07050
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd
Caldwell, NJ 07044
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy
Roseland, NJ 07068
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St
Upper Montclair, NJ 07042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJTotowa, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity