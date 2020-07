Amenities

hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage courtyard online portal

Welcome to South Orange Court Apartments for rent. This charming town house style complex offers private entrances, 24 hour maintenance on site parking and garages at an additional fee, Combine this with a location that is walking distance to NJ transit trains and buses, area shopping, restaurants, schools and Metcalf Park and you'll have a great place to call home. Visit South Orange Court today!