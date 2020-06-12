/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
357 RIVER DR
357 River Drive, Elmwood Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated apartment that has everything you need in the prime location of Garfield! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking spot, washer dryer on site, new boiler, hot water tank, electrical, and plumbing! You won't have to worry about a thing, bring
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
284 MILLER AVE
284 Miller Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located on the first floor of a well maintained 2 family house. Featuring an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Park
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
324 Midland Ave
324 Midland Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Very Convenient Location from Train Station with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Dining, Laundry. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, taxes, lawn maintenance. Tenant Pays - 1st $100 of any repairs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
129 E 9TH ST
129 East 9th Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2nd floor with full attic. Tenant pays 1 month brokers fee. Tenants must sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding Covid19 before any showings. Also must wear face masks & gloves.
Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
7 Wood St #1
7 Wood Street, Garfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Your search ends here.Beautiful first floor 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms apartment renovated within 5 years,in one of the best areas of Garfield.You will love the layout, space and closet space here.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1694 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1555 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
63 Primrose Ln B 63
63 Primrose Lane, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
3 BEDROOM Side By Side Two Family in Paramus - Property Id: 281570 Beautiful Side By Side Two Family in Fabulous location. Updated Kitchen with Family Room. Sliding Glass Doors to Patio. Finished basement with Summer Kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
177 Fredrick St
177 Fredrick Street, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1914 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 281590 Best Location! This home features an entry foyer, large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, formal dining room, also with hardwood, eat in kitchen all on the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Richfield
1 Unit Available
46 VAN VLIET CT
46 Van Vliet Court, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Immaculate and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the heart of Clifton. Featuring 3BR, 1BA, Large LR, DR and Kitchen. Conveniently located close to NYC transportation and major highways. NO PETS.Credit application and verification is required.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Allwood
1 Unit Available
218 BEVERLY HILL RD
218 Beverly Hill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
41 BROWN AVE
41 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Over sized 2nd & 3rd floor apartment available immediately. Convenient to public transportation. 3rd floor offers additional living space.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
4 CEDAR ST
4 Cedar Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
SINGLE FAMILY LEASE QUIET NUTLEY NEIGHBORHOOD (3BED-2BATHS) SLIDERS TO DECK LARGE BRIGHT ROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER LANDLORD RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Richfield
1 Unit Available
231 STARMOND AVE
231 Starmond Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
639 Paulison Ave
639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
662 GROVE ST
662 Grove Street, Ridgewood, NJ
4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Close to school.Parks, shopping 4 bedroom 2 bath House for rent, House offers beautiful renovated kitchen and baths.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
76 WALMAN AVE
76 Walman Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1st Floor-Move in Ready. Near Major Roadways. Rental Application,Credit Report, Verification of Income & Tenant Insurance required. Owner is licensed Agent. Please Wear Gloves and Mask During Showing.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lodi
1 Unit Available
41 CORABELLE AVE
41 Corabelle Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
!Great Location! second floor apartment. Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in a quite neighborhood. All bedrooms are good size. Many closets and additional storage in attic. Close to Schools and shopping. 5 minutes walk to many bus stops
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
26 HURON AVE
26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. Parking for the first floor tenant Only.
