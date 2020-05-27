All apartments in Elmwood Park
284 MILLER AVE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:07 AM

284 MILLER AVE

284 Miller Avenue · (973) 607-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

284 Miller Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Elmwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located on the first floor of a well maintained 2 family house. Featuring an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, hardwood floors throughout. Spacious family room on the ground floor with kitchen area, full bathroom and walkout to a lovely backyard. Central air. Washer and dryer on the ground floor. Use of the right side area of the garage and driveway. Unit has separate utilities. Located on a dead end street. No pets. No Smoking of any kind. Landlord interview and credit check required. NOTE: KITCHEN RENOVATION CURRENTLY UNDERWAY !!!!!! NEW APPLIANCES, CABINETS AND COUNTERTOP !!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 MILLER AVE have any available units?
284 MILLER AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 284 MILLER AVE have?
Some of 284 MILLER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 MILLER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
284 MILLER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 MILLER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 284 MILLER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmwood Park.
Does 284 MILLER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 284 MILLER AVE does offer parking.
Does 284 MILLER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 284 MILLER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 MILLER AVE have a pool?
No, 284 MILLER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 284 MILLER AVE have accessible units?
No, 284 MILLER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 284 MILLER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 MILLER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 284 MILLER AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 284 MILLER AVE has units with air conditioning.
