284 MILLER AVE

Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located on the first floor of a well maintained 2 family house. Featuring an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, hardwood floors throughout. Spacious family room on the ground floor with kitchen area, full bathroom and walkout to a lovely backyard. Central air. Washer and dryer on the ground floor. Use of the right side area of the garage and driveway. Unit has separate utilities. Located on a dead end street. No pets. No Smoking of any kind. Landlord interview and credit check required. NOTE: KITCHEN RENOVATION CURRENTLY UNDERWAY !!!!!! NEW APPLIANCES, CABINETS AND COUNTERTOP !!!!!!!!