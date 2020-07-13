Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

49 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Elizabeth, NJ

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Elmora
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Midtown Elizabeth
1079 E Jersey St C2
1079 East Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
RENOVATED 1 BR APT FOR RENT IN ELIZABETH - Property Id: 252458 --NO BROKER FEE- --ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED BESIDES ELECTRIC-- --PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $50-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN BATHROOM-- --SUNNY AND
Results within 1 mile of Elizabeth

1 of 21

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1 Carolyn Ter B
1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
411 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490 This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabeth

1 of 11

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1
9 Colgate Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
20 Nassau Pl A
20 Nassau Place, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
592 sqft
20 Nassau Pl - Property Id: 310096 Fully renovated large one bedroom in gorgeous section of East Orange, located right in front of the Elementary School.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
418 Avenue C Store
418 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,200
800 sqft
418 Avenue C Commercial - Property Id: 285070 Available ASAP Store Front Available in Bayonne Nj Great potential for all Businesses. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Great Location Close to public transportation.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Greenville
168 GARFIELD AVE
168 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom available for rent on 1st floor. Across from school. Close to transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
91 Schley St 1
91 Schley St, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment near all essentials and highway - Property Id: 305050 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305050 Property Id 305050 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5876464)

1 of 3

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
1588 Maple Ave
1588 Maple Ave, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
750 sqft
1588 maple store 2 - Property Id: 286134 Store front as is Available ASAP. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Please apply online-Must perform a background and Credit check. Only QUALIFIED Applicants will be Scheduled to View the Unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
387 AVENUE C
387 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor one bedroom with heat & hot water included. Close to transportation and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
77 CHELSEA AVE
77 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and light newly renovated 3br, 1bath with nice size rooms, spacious closets, tile floors throughout. Lovely new bathroom and kitchen. Separate utilities. Utilities not included.

1 of 10

Last updated May 18
1 Unit Available
4 Chestnut Street
4 Chestnut Street, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Apartment Separate Kitchen Dining Area Large RoomUpdated BathroomHeat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood FlooringLaundry on-premises 1st Floor Aptbr Close to NJ Transit and Highways br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for

1 of 6

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
327-329 17TH AVE
327-329 17th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WELL KEPT QUIET BUILDING,LARGE ROOMS,HIGH CEILING,STORAGE SPACE,LOTS OF SUN,NON SMOKERS,

1 of 5

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
71-73 UNION PL
71-73 Union Place, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently Renovated one bedroom Apt. Great location in Irvington close to Union. Close to Highways 78 & Garden State Parkways. Minutes to Newark Airport.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
167 GOLDSMITH AVE
167 Goldsmith Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Recently updated 1 bedroom apartment in the desirable Weequahic area of Newark. Close to major highways, public transportation and approx 7 min drive to Newark Intl Airport.

1 of 8

Last updated October 3
1 Unit Available
Upper Vailsburg
71 POE AVE
71 Poe Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 71 POE AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
160 SUMMER AVE
160 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Great one bedroom/ studio apt for rent (heating/hot water included in lease)

1 of 7

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Rahway
Shami
402 Hamilton Street, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
A 1 bedroom, 1bathroom apartment is now available in Rahway's beautiful downtown district!! The home of the commuter friendly residences, this apartment is newly updated and is located on the ground floor of the building.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Greenville
166 Seaview Ave
166 Seaview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I

1 of 11

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Pamrapo
1053 BROADWAY
1053 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
One bedroom apartment for rent in Bayonne. It includes a living room, kitchen, one bathroom. Near public transportation, shopping, restaurants, banks, schools, houses of worship, etc. Close to downtown Jersey City, New York City.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Seventh Avenue
209 PARKER ST
209 Parker St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Charming, Clean, Freshly Painted, Updated 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment , Great Location, near Park, shopping, transportation , Close to Bloomfield av North Newark area, Available now

1 of 1

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Carteret
575 Roosevelt Ave
575 Roosevelt Ave, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925176)

July 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report. Elizabeth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elizabeth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Elizabeth rents increased slightly over the past month

Elizabeth rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Elizabeth stand at $1,164 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,386 for a two-bedroom. Elizabeth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Elizabeth over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.2% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents fell 0.9% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Elizabeth

    As rents have fallen moderately in Elizabeth, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Elizabeth is less affordable for renters.

    • Elizabeth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,386 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Elizabeth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Elizabeth than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

