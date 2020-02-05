1054 PENDLETON COURT

Amenities

Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental. Large open layout kitchen and dining room offer room for entertaining and enjoying a meal at home. You will love cooking in this kitchen with the stainless steel appliances, newer stove, tasteful granite countertops and abundant cabinet space. The living room is situated nicely at the back of the home with sliding doors leading outside to a patio. A half bath is conveniently located in the hall on the first floor directly between the entrance and living space. You will also find the laundry on the main floor. The stunning floors continue upstairs where the large master bedroom has a half bath and more closet space than you will expect, with two well sized closets and a large walk-in. There are two other bedrooms on this floor along with the main bathroom. Small backyard area is just enough space to entertain but not require a ton of upkeep. Great location, walking distance to shopping, workout facilities and great restaurants, with easy access to main roads. Please provide NTN report, current credit score and two months pay-stubs along with application to rent. No pets please. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, sewer and CCMUA. Landlord pays monthly association dues and water. Home is available 8/1/2020