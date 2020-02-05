All apartments in Echelon
Find more places like 1054 PENDLETON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Echelon, NJ
/
1054 PENDLETON COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

1054 PENDLETON COURT

1054 Pendleton Court · (856) 321-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Echelon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ 08043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental. Large open layout kitchen and dining room offer room for entertaining and enjoying a meal at home. You will love cooking in this kitchen with the stainless steel appliances, newer stove, tasteful granite countertops and abundant cabinet space. The living room is situated nicely at the back of the home with sliding doors leading outside to a patio. A half bath is conveniently located in the hall on the first floor directly between the entrance and living space. You will also find the laundry on the main floor. The stunning floors continue upstairs where the large master bedroom has a half bath and more closet space than you will expect, with two well sized closets and a large walk-in. There are two other bedrooms on this floor along with the main bathroom. Small backyard area is just enough space to entertain but not require a ton of upkeep. Great location, walking distance to shopping, workout facilities and great restaurants, with easy access to main roads. Please provide NTN report, current credit score and two months pay-stubs along with application to rent. No pets please. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, sewer and CCMUA. Landlord pays monthly association dues and water. Home is available 8/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 PENDLETON COURT have any available units?
1054 PENDLETON COURT has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1054 PENDLETON COURT have?
Some of 1054 PENDLETON COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 PENDLETON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1054 PENDLETON COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 PENDLETON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1054 PENDLETON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Echelon.
Does 1054 PENDLETON COURT offer parking?
No, 1054 PENDLETON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1054 PENDLETON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 PENDLETON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 PENDLETON COURT have a pool?
No, 1054 PENDLETON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1054 PENDLETON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1054 PENDLETON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 PENDLETON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 PENDLETON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 PENDLETON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1054 PENDLETON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1054 PENDLETON COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd
Echelon, NJ 08043

Similar Pages

Echelon 1 BedroomsEchelon 2 Bedrooms
Echelon Apartments with GymEchelon Apartments with Pool
Echelon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJMedia, PACroydon, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJFeasterville, PAPitman, NJ
Audubon, NJRunnemede, NJHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJWyncote, PARamblewood, NJClementon, NJYardley, PAMagnolia, NJWarminster Heights, PABordentown, NJMerchantville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity