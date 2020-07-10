/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:47 PM
593 Apartments for rent in East Rutherford, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Results within 1 mile of East Rutherford
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,962
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
17 Meadow Rd, 501 501
17 Meadow Rd, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1107 sqft
The Gate - Property Id: 307933 Stunning 2 beds, 1.5 baths apartment for rent conveniently located in Rutherford.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North End
2 RADIO AVE
2 Radio Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
865 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt, move in ready, Available 8/1/20. Apt includes refrigerator dishwasher, stove, microwave, 2 wall air conditioners and washer & dryer room Also, 1 assigned parking space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
101
101 Paterson Plank Road, Carlstadt, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom w/Den Large Near Hoboken No Broker Fee1 - Property Id: 211064 1bedroom w/ Den Large with interior brick backround. High Ceilings, large Bathroom and very big Closet, walk in. Full service Concierge, 24 hr.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
561 SANDERLING CT
561 Sanderling Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1090 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2bed/1bath townhouse style, luxury/style within this gated community. Open floor plan, cathedral ceiling, premium appliances, marble tiled bath, glass block wall, custom window treatments.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Wallington
188 HAYWARD PL
188 Hayward Place, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1st Floor features 2 BRms, Eat in Kitchen ,Full Bath,LivRm,Laundry in unit (kit).Shared garage for Storage only&Concrete Yard. Freshly Painted,New Windows,New Floor in Kit and Redone HardwoodFloors.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Wood - Ridge
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7
82 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
Welcome to your new, beautifully renovated, spacious apartment complete with your own parking spot and private entrance! This property is the definition of comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
97 DARWIN AVE
97 Darwin Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom rental with BRAND NEW LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Heat &Hot water INCLUDED. Updtd Bath &Large kitchen with New Cabinets,counters & flooring.#190 NJ Transit to NYC bus at corner. 2 Blocks from wonderful Memorial and Tyron Fields.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
North End
259 Grace Ave
259 Grace Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 254148 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER, 2 MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONERS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PARKING IN FRONT, 1 BLOCK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION AND MAJOR ROADS, IDEAL FOR
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
North End
2 ARN TERRACE
2 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,888
3000 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED with 3 levels of living this spectacular Cape Cod in the Urban Oasis of Secaucus comes with 4 Spacious Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths. Parking for 4 cars.
Results within 5 miles of East Rutherford
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
18 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
282 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,582
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
44 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
48 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
19 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,959
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
37 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,082
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,720
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1346 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
45 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
39 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,877
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,405
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
