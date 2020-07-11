Apartment List
/
NJ
/
east rutherford
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

122 Apartments for rent in East Rutherford, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to East Rutherford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in spec... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Results within 1 mile of East Rutherford
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,962
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Results within 5 miles of East Rutherford
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
281 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,582
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1346 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,586
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
48 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
47 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,385
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
25 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,244
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,725
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,993
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,326
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
61 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,796
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,741
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,482
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,555
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1054 sqft
Welcome to Revetment House, a bold new addition to the historic Hamilton Park neighborhood in Jersey City.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
14 Units Available
Southeast Hoboken
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,825
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,971
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
26 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,430
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,843
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,443
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
29 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,914
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,335
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,925
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in East Rutherford, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to East Rutherford apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

East Rutherford apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

East Rutherford 1 BedroomsEast Rutherford 2 BedroomsEast Rutherford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Rutherford Apartments with BalconyEast Rutherford Apartments with Gym
East Rutherford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Rutherford Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEast Rutherford Apartments with ParkingEast Rutherford Apartments with Pool
East Rutherford Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Rutherford Cheap PlacesEast Rutherford Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Rutherford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJ
Nanuet, NYColonia, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJGlen Ridge, NJRidgefield Park, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College