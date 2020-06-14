/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:49 PM
366 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Rutherford, NJ
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
East Rutherford
14 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Results within 1 mile of East Rutherford
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Wood - Ridge
1 Unit Available
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7
82 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
Welcome to your new, beautifully renovated, spacious apartment complete with your own parking spot and private entrance! This property is the definition of comfort and convenience.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
259 Grace Ave
259 Grace Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 254148 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER, 2 MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONERS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PARKING IN FRONT, 1 BLOCK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION AND MAJOR ROADS, IDEAL FOR
Results within 5 miles of East Rutherford
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Bergen - Lafayette
302 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
30 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,587
780 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
Southeast Hoboken
10 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,765
604 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,675
925 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,764
757 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Similar Pages
East Rutherford 1 BedroomsEast Rutherford 2 BedroomsEast Rutherford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Rutherford Apartments with BalconyEast Rutherford Apartments with Gym
East Rutherford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Rutherford Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEast Rutherford Apartments with ParkingEast Rutherford Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJ