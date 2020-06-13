Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Dover Beaches South, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
29 7th Avenue
29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2064 sqft
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
110 Trenton Avenue
110 Trenton Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful house has an open floor plan and is very spacious. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, bright and airy. Beautifully furnished. Sleeps 10+ adults and children.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13 6th Terrace
13 6th Terrace, Dover Beaches South, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3300 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5,500 PER WEEK!! ORTLEY BEACH - WATERFRONT - THIS IS PARADISE!!! LAGOON, COVE AND BAY, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT FOR KIDS, FISH, CRAB, SWIM OFF THE DOCK, WATCH THE SUNSET.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1955 Railway Avenue E
1955 Railway Avenue West, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1051 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL 2020. This home is in the heart of Ortley Beach. Enjoy life at the beach or sit out on the large private deck. Fully furnished raised ranch with 3 clean bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Private yard and comfort.
Results within 1 mile of Dover Beaches South

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
56 Hancock Avenue
56 Hancock Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTALS! OCEAN BLOCK! NOW RENTING! NOW THRU LABOR DAY! INCLUDES 3 BEACH PASSES , BEACH BIKES, OUTDOOR PATIO WITH GRILL!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
118 Sampson Avenue
118 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean year round rental only a block to the beach. 2 family property. Spacious 2 bedroom with large living room and dining room and central air. Deck off the kitchen. Plenty of Southern exposure and off street parking.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23 Pennsylvania Avenue
23 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Winter Rental Sept-June. Lavallette- Endless Summer,'' is the ultimate ''turn key'' beach block home.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4 Camden Avenue
4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
313 Hiering Avenue
313 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Featured ListingWeekly Summer Rental @ North End of Seaside Hts.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
11 Dover Avenue
11 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Weekly Summer Rental in Lavallette, Ocean block. This is the perfect beach home with 4 bedrooms (2 bedrooms on main floor), 2 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms, washer/dyer, fenced yard, outdoor shower, grill, patio and deck. 6 beach badges included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
222 Hiering Avenue
222 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
JULY & AUGUST AVAILABILITY! Weekly summer rental featuring 2 beds, 1 bath, only 2 blocks from the beach & boardwalk. Enjoy the privacy of your own home...Amenities include...

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2136 sqft
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
15 Vance Avenue
15 Vance Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
FEATURE LISTING...WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4 1/2 BATHS AND IS A FEW SHORT STEPS TO THE OCEAN. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF LAVALLETTE, THIS HOME FEATURES A GOURMET KITCHEN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, OUTSIDE SHOWER.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13 Brown Avenue
13 Brown Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2020 Weekly Summer Rental Ocean Block just steps to the beach with fabulous ocean views Features decks with outdoor patio furniture, gas grill, hot tub, and wireless internet.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,865
SUMMER 2020 - May 23-june 27th open. July 11-25th open. August 8-15th open. August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 5/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Dover Beaches South
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dover Beaches South, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dover Beaches South renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

