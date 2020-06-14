/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 PM
85 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Deal
1 Unit Available
1 Roseld Avenue
1 Roseld Avenue, Deal, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Once in the life time opportunity to live in desirable Deal affordable and private beach!!!.ALL YEAR AROUND. Beautiful Spacious one Bedroom, one Bathroom apartment all new and furnished with access to private beach.
Results within 1 mile of Deal
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
310 6th Ave - 118
310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
300 Deal Lake Drive
300 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Winter Rental available Sep 13. Walk to the beach!! Fully furnished and renovated condo located on Deal Lake. Enjoy views of the lake and ocean.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 7th Ave - 12
407 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
725 sqft
If you love a large kitchen with a ton of closet space than this 1 BR is for you. This building is located 3 short blocks to the beach in Pristine, North East Asbury Park.
Results within 5 miles of Deal
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
700 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
Belmar
3 Units Available
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,500
Here's your chance to enjoy the last 7+ weeks of the summer in this quaint beach house, July 15th-September 7th. Less than 3 blocks to the beach. Hang out on your front porch or relax in the private back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
469 Driveway
469 Driveway, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$50,000
Rent this amazing home on the Shrewsbury River with 2 boat docks and breathtaking waterviews for the entire summer season.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
144 Norwood Avenue
144 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Third floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Renovated to the studs. New SS appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage. Fan in the bedroom. The laundry room will be available downstairs in the basement.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
1 Unit Available
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
1 Unit Available
455 Ocean Boulevard
455 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,800
540 sqft
Summer,Winter or Annual. Just 100 yards from the Atlantic ocean.Not on the Blvd, Exceptional rental. Close proximity to the boardwalk and Pier Village where some of the best restaurants the Jersey Shore has to offer .
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
SUMMER Rental Available June or August @ $7500month or $1900 week. w/ 2 BEACH BADGES.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Newark Avenue
611 Newark Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Walk to beach, NYC train, Ocean Grove & Asbury Park from this 1 bedroom, 2nd floor, Bradley Beach duplex house. The space includes a sunny living room with a full-sized sleeper sofa and a 32'' flat screen TV with cable & wi-fi.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJFranklin Square, NYHewlett, NYRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NYWanamassa, NJ