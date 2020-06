Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great location - minutes to schools, park and NYC bound bus. Updated house on quiet residential blocks with open floor plan and hardwood floor throughout. Extra-large family has a wood burning fireplace, glass sliding door through the deck to the tranquil fenced backyard. 1st floor Extra-large full bath has a Jacuzzi. Granite counter top and all brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Finished full basement with washer and dryer provided by landlord. New 2nd floor bathroom. Great blue ribbon school system! Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal. Interview and credit check required.