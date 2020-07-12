Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

794 Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cliffside Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
410 GORGE RD
410 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Recently renovated apartment, freshly painted, new kitchen with new appliances (refrigerator & stove). Tenant responsible for heat, gas, and electric. Landlord provides water. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
455 Columbia Ave
455 Columbia Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 2 BEDROOMS, FULL FINSHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, KITCHEN WITH DOOR TO YARD AND GARAGE WHICH IS INCLUDED. WALK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 2
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106789 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffside Park
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Edgewater
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,460
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,505
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Edgewater
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,114
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,122
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,357
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
36 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,904
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Heights
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 7
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
POPULAR HIGH RISE WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 180254 *All utilities included* *First parking space included* *Pool* Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7855 Blvd East
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High in the sky - this penthouse apt has it all. NYC Skyline and river views from every window......Located on the 30th floor with 9.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7611 River Road 7601
7611 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1200 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297271 Amazing 1200 Sqft 2 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7916 River Road 7910
7916 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No Broker Fee/// Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 207482 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7373 River Road 7913
7373 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 203191 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.
City Guide for Cliffside Park, NJ

If you get a sense of deja vu while walking through Cliffside Park, you might not be losing your mind at all. Chances are you just go to the movies a lot. The borough of Cliffside Park was featured in the movie_ Big,_ starring Tom Hanks, and Cop Land, with Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Liotta.

Since 1895, Cliffside Park has been making history in the state of New Jersey as one of over 26 boroughs of Bergen County. This is the former home of the infamous Palisades Amusement Park, referenced in the 1960s song by Freddy Cannon. Close to the excitement of New York City and the Edgewater waterfront, you might say Cliffside Park has a little something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cliffside Park, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cliffside Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

