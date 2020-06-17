4 BECKETT ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking

Wonderful, well-kept Ranch with an open floor plan ready for you to move right in! Master Bed Rm with walk-in closet and full bath. Neutral decor being painted through-out with beautiful cathedral ceilings. Fenced lot is nicely landscaped with a large deck off the back for all your entertaining. Home, appliances, and new floors are nicely cared for. Large family room in the full finished basement, along with a spacious Laundry Rm, and several other rooms that could be used for an office, craft rm, storage, and game room. Owner prefers no pets but will consider small "chihuahua sized" dogs. Close to shopping, major highways, Scotland Run Golf Course, and Scotland Run Park & Recreation.....Applicants must apply on our website for credit,criminal,& eviction check. Won't last long!