Apartment List
/
NJ
/
caldwell
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Caldwell, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Caldwell apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Caldwell
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Verona Plaza Apartments
40 Verona Place, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
850 sqft
Verona Plaza Apartments offers spacious studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments feature hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, off street parking and are cable and internet ready.
Results within 10 miles of Caldwell
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Summit
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
30 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,860
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
757 sqft
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Summit
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1305 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Caldwell, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Caldwell apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Caldwell apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Caldwell 1 BedroomsCaldwell 2 BedroomsCaldwell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCaldwell Accessible ApartmentsCaldwell Apartments with Balcony
Caldwell Apartments with GarageCaldwell Apartments with GymCaldwell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCaldwell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCaldwell Apartments with Parking
Caldwell Apartments with PoolCaldwell Apartments with Washer-DryerCaldwell Dog Friendly ApartmentsCaldwell Pet Friendly PlacesCaldwell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJ
Florham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJColonia, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College