All apartments in Browns Mills
Find more places like 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Browns Mills, NJ
/
243 PARDEE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

243 PARDEE BOULEVARD

243 Pardee Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Browns Mills
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

243 Pardee Boulevard, Browns Mills, NJ 08015

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! The sunny yellow exterior mirrors the sunlight filled interior. Enjoy easy one floor living in this clean and spacious ranch. Home is neutral throughout with one custom painted bedroom. It has been beautifully updated with hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, replacement windows and a beautifully finished bathroom. Kitchen boasts wrap-around counters, stainless appliances, a sunny eat-in area and lots of storage in the full unfinished basement/laundry area. Enjoy the large yard for entertaining and family fun. Location is convenient to the area's major commuting routes and right outside of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Great shopping centers and restaurants are just minutes away. Browns Mills is prized for its numerous lakes with boat launches, public life-guarded sand beaches, and scenic picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD have any available units?
243 PARDEE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Browns Mills, NJ.
What amenities does 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
243 PARDEE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Browns Mills.
Does 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 PARDEE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Browns Mills 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJOcean Acres, NJRobbinsville, NJAshland, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJBristol, PA
Leisuretowne, NJEgg Harbor City, NJBeach Haven West, NJEllisburg, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJSmithville, NJPomona, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University