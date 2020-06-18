243 PARDEE BOULEVARD

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Welcome Home! The sunny yellow exterior mirrors the sunlight filled interior. Enjoy easy one floor living in this clean and spacious ranch. Home is neutral throughout with one custom painted bedroom. It has been beautifully updated with hardwood floors, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, replacement windows and a beautifully finished bathroom. Kitchen boasts wrap-around counters, stainless appliances, a sunny eat-in area and lots of storage in the full unfinished basement/laundry area. Enjoy the large yard for entertaining and family fun. Location is convenient to the area's major commuting routes and right outside of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Great shopping centers and restaurants are just minutes away. Browns Mills is prized for its numerous lakes with boat launches, public life-guarded sand beaches, and scenic picnic areas.