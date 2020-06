Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Your search ends here! Sit back and relax on your front porch located on a dead end street one house from the lake! Walk into the spacious living room with a great flow throughout the first floor. The kitchen is upgraded with a stainless steel appliance package, & , granite counter tops with tile back splash. The breakfast nook provides a great open feel throughout with a ton of natural light. The two car garage has enough space to park a car and have your workshop. 4 bedrooms upstairs with laminate wood flooring throughout makes for easy cleaning. The finished basement allows extra living room with an additional office or fifth bedroom option. There are multiple rooms for storage space, including pull down steps to the attic. The backyard is fully fenced off and private.