47 Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ with hardwood floors

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
141 S 5th Street
141 5th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom 1 bath Condo on the bottom floor. On one of the most popular streets. Newer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Hardwood floors. New tile in the bathroom. Large covered porch.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
109 Putnam Pl
109 Putnam Place, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This cozy yearly rental is the front unit of a rancher style duplex and available July 1st. Adorable furnished unit has gas heat ,central air, and hardwood floors. Ref and credit check required

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
333 38th Street
333 38th St S, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beach Block Townhome - 3 Story with Elevator. Shows beautifully with hardwood floors with nice open layout with kitchen and livingroom area. Boasts fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with a large island. 5 bedrooms - 2 on first floor with queen beds.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
208 S 2nd Street
208 2nd St S, Brigantine, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
3 Levels of Luxury just steps to the Brigantine beach! 6 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 family rooms, open floor plan, 2nd floor living, multiple decks to enjoy the views & ocean breezes & more! Your dream beach vacation awaits! Features solid wood

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
212 4th Street
212 4th St N, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1211 sqft
Georgous beach block property, Rent from June 27 to Sept 19/20 What a DEAL! The perfect summer getaway. 1st floor all on one level. Large open floor plan with nice backyard and shed.
Results within 1 mile of Brigantine

Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..

Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
116 Sunrise Ave
116 Sunrise Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1972 sqft
BEACH BLOCK BEAUTY IN LOVELY ATLANTIC CITY COMMUNITY! Just steps from the beach and great restaurants! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gorgeous hardwood flooring, great open floor plan, custom crown molding throughout, and plenty of
Results within 5 miles of Brigantine

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
22 S 22 South Baton Rouge Ave
22 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
110 S Vassar Square
110 S Vassar Sq, Ventnor City, NJ
11 Bedrooms
$5,500
Beautiful 11 bedroom, ocean-block home! Known locally as the Vassar Castle, the home is just 20 yards away from the beach and boardwalk! It is about 1.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
111 S Dudley Ave
111 South Dudley Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Summer season is close !!! Get ready to relax in this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom condo , Hardwood floors ,Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances , Plantation shutters,Newer & Efficient Air conditioning /Heater wall units in

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
104 S Oakland Ave
104 South Oakland Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
OCEANFRONT SUMMER 2019 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more.

Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
118 S Kingston Ave
118 South Kingston Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$4,000
SPECTACULAR BEACH BLOCK HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BOARDWALK!! With PLENTY of room for the whole family, this fantastic 8 bedroom, 4.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5123 Ventnor Ave
5123 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1625 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE STYLE HOME WITH PRIVATE GARAGE AND DECK! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms, GE stainless steel appliances! All this and located 2 blocks from the beach and

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
705 N Oxford Ave
705 N Oxford Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
First floor two bedroom unit .Upgraded Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space ,washer and dryer . Hardwood Floors . Back porch entrance . Possible June 1st start . Current tenant trying to move out sooner the lease expiration

Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2917 Sunset Ave
2917 Sunset Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Adorable, renovated, two-story home on the gorgeous OPEN BAY!! Complete with hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen ft granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, counter seating plus dining room, spacious living room and bonus room that leads

Chelsea
1 Unit Available
Park Square
1 N Boston Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment adjacent to O'Donnell Park near the incoming Stockton University Atlantic City Campus and just one block to the Beach and Boardwalk! Features java color wood floors throughout, gleaming white kitchen

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
11 N Victoria Ave
11 North Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Spend the lazy days of summer enjoying the bay breezes! Watch the boats go by from the sunny front porch. First floor summer rental in a duplex. Just two and half blocks from the beach.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
102 S Marion Ave
102 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$30,000
5000 sqft
This enormous completely renovated 9 BR 9.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5 S Elberon Ave
5 Elberon Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath affordable housing rental two blocks from the new Stockton University! Hardwood floors throughout. Living room could sub as an office or additional bedroom, it has a closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brigantine, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brigantine renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

