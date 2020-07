Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher elevator microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

Spend the winter by the sea in this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Ocean Front condo. The ocean views are breathtaking. Watch and hear the waves from almost every room in the condo. Fully furnished with washer/dryer and full size appliances. This unit is located on the second floor of this secure elevator building. For fun and excitement visit the casinos only 10 minutes away. World class dining and shopping is also available at the casinos not to mention entertainment comparable to that found in Las Vegas. If rent is paid in full owner will give tenant a 5% discount.