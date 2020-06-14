All apartments in Brigantine
Brigantine, NJ
5 W Ocean Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

5 W Ocean Dr

5 Ocean Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

5 Ocean Dr W, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
Avail. for Summer Rental at $2000.00 per week or Monthly $2000 per month + utilities + basic cable and internet for Winter rental 9/7 to 6/15/20) Or $2500 yearly This lovely and clean 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Sea Point area gives you EZ access to the Cove Drive on Beach ( 4 wheel drive permits avail at the Community center for a fee). The reverse floor plan gives you Ocean and AC Skyline Views. Call today will not last. will consider a pet 30 lb or less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 W Ocean Dr have any available units?
5 W Ocean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brigantine, NJ.
What amenities does 5 W Ocean Dr have?
Some of 5 W Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 W Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5 W Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 W Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 W Ocean Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5 W Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5 W Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 5 W Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 W Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 W Ocean Dr have a pool?
No, 5 W Ocean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5 W Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 5 W Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5 W Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 W Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 W Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 W Ocean Dr has units with air conditioning.
