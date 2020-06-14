5 W Ocean Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage internet access

Avail. for Summer Rental at $2000.00 per week or Monthly $2000 per month + utilities + basic cable and internet for Winter rental 9/7 to 6/15/20) Or $2500 yearly This lovely and clean 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Sea Point area gives you EZ access to the Cove Drive on Beach ( 4 wheel drive permits avail at the Community center for a fee). The reverse floor plan gives you Ocean and AC Skyline Views. Call today will not last. will consider a pet 30 lb or less