5 W Ocean Dr

Avail. for Summer Rental at $2000.00 per week or Monthly $2000 per month + utilities + basic cable and internet for Winter rental 9/7 to 6/15/20) Or $2500 yearly This lovely and clean 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Sea Point area gives you EZ access to the Cove Drive on Beach ( 4 wheel drive permits avail at the Community center for a fee). The reverse floor plan gives you Ocean and AC Skyline Views. Call today will not last. will consider a pet 30 lb or less
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
