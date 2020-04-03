All apartments in Brigantine
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

333 38th Street

333 38th St S · (609) 992-9395
Location

333 38th St S, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Beach Block Townhome - 3 Story with Elevator. Shows beautifully with hardwood floors with nice open layout with kitchen and livingroom area. Boasts fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with a large island. 5 bedrooms - 2 on first floor with queen beds. 3 on third floor - Master with king bed and the other 2 bedrooms have bunk beds with full on bottom and twin on top. TVs in each bedroom as well as family room on second floor. 3 1/2 baths and 2 balconies with beach views Elevator. Fully stocked kitchen and 2 washer dryers on first and third floors. Includes beach tags, beach chairs, umbrella, 2 bikes And fishing poles. Gas BBQ. Two private parking spots behind the townhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 38th Street have any available units?
333 38th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 38th Street have?
Some of 333 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 333 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 333 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 38th Street have a pool?
No, 333 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
