333 38th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill

Beach Block Townhome - 3 Story with Elevator. Shows beautifully with hardwood floors with nice open layout with kitchen and livingroom area. Boasts fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with a large island. 5 bedrooms - 2 on first floor with queen beds. 3 on third floor - Master with king bed and the other 2 bedrooms have bunk beds with full on bottom and twin on top. TVs in each bedroom as well as family room on second floor. 3 1/2 baths and 2 balconies with beach views Elevator. Fully stocked kitchen and 2 washer dryers on first and third floors. Includes beach tags, beach chairs, umbrella, 2 bikes And fishing poles. Gas BBQ. Two private parking spots behind the townhouse.