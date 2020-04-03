314 38th St S Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Looking for Beach-block? With PLENTY of off-street Parking? Then you need to look at this property. This Town home features 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths that sleeps 6. The bedrooms are as follows: Bedroom 1 has a Queen Bed, Bedroom 2 has a Queen Bed, Bedroom 3 has 2 twin beds. There is a pull out Sofa Bed in the living room. With 3 Decks with Furniture to sit at you will have plenty of space outside as well to enjoy that Beautiful Summer Brigantine Breeze’s. The kitchen is stocked for those that love to cook, but there are also restaurants centrally located around this unit. Included with this property comes 6 Beach Badges for those Beach Days. Rinse off from the beach with the outside shower and fire up your Charcoal BBQ for grilling you dinner. Walking distance to Aunt B's Ice Cream, Mini Golf, Skate Park and the Famous Ernest and Son's Butcher Shop. Minutes to AC Nightlife for the adults and short drive to Ocean City boardwalk for the kids. Don't forget about the Brigantine Farmers Market every Saturday in the Summer. It's time to cross the bridge and experience 'an island you will love for life'. This is a summer rental that weeks out weekly.