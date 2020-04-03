All apartments in Brigantine
Find more places like 314 38th St S Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brigantine, NJ
/
314 38th St S Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

314 38th St S Street

314 38th St S · (856) 693-7083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brigantine
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

314 38th St S, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Looking for Beach-block? With PLENTY of off-street Parking? Then you need to look at this property. This Town home features 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths that sleeps 6. The bedrooms are as follows: Bedroom 1 has a Queen Bed, Bedroom 2 has a Queen Bed, Bedroom 3 has 2 twin beds. There is a pull out Sofa Bed in the living room. With 3 Decks with Furniture to sit at you will have plenty of space outside as well to enjoy that Beautiful Summer Brigantine Breeze’s. The kitchen is stocked for those that love to cook, but there are also restaurants centrally located around this unit. Included with this property comes 6 Beach Badges for those Beach Days. Rinse off from the beach with the outside shower and fire up your Charcoal BBQ for grilling you dinner. Walking distance to Aunt B's Ice Cream, Mini Golf, Skate Park and the Famous Ernest and Son's Butcher Shop. Minutes to AC Nightlife for the adults and short drive to Ocean City boardwalk for the kids. Don't forget about the Brigantine Farmers Market every Saturday in the Summer. It's time to cross the bridge and experience 'an island you will love for life'. This is a summer rental that weeks out weekly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 38th St S Street have any available units?
314 38th St S Street has a unit available for $2,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 38th St S Street have?
Some of 314 38th St S Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 38th St S Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 38th St S Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 38th St S Street pet-friendly?
No, 314 38th St S Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 314 38th St S Street offer parking?
Yes, 314 38th St S Street does offer parking.
Does 314 38th St S Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 38th St S Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 38th St S Street have a pool?
No, 314 38th St S Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 38th St S Street have accessible units?
No, 314 38th St S Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 38th St S Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 38th St S Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 38th St S Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 38th St S Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 314 38th St S Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brigantine 1 BedroomsBrigantine 2 Bedrooms
Brigantine 3 BedroomsBrigantine Apartments with Balcony
Brigantine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJSomers Point, NJ
Blackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJAbsecon, NJStratford, NJTuckerton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity