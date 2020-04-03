All apartments in Brigantine
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

219 13th Street

219 13th Street North · (609) 892-3061
Location

219 13th Street North, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Summer Rental Weeks 2020! HOME FEATURES AN INDOOR POOL, 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with ocean views and only steps to the beach. Home has everything you need to have an awesome time at the Jersey Shore! The ground level features an indoor pool, fireplace, bar area, laundry, 2 BRs w/ 1 queen bed in each & 3 bathrooms. patio. The 2nd floor is the main level with kitchen, family room, wine bar, & overlooks the pool on the 1st floor. The 3rd level has 2 BRs. the master has a Jacuzzi tub & the bedroom has 2 queen size beds with access to the outdoor deck. 2nd bedroom has 2 queen sizes beds, a private bathroom and wet bar. Deck features hot tub, outdoor living room & fireplace, wet bar, outdoor seating, rooftop deck w/the most amazing views of the beach, ocean, and the Atlantic City skyline! Hurry weeks are booking up call today! The indoor pool can be heated for an additional fee of $200. Call today to book weeks are limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 13th Street have any available units?
219 13th Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 13th Street have?
Some of 219 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 219 13th Street offer parking?
No, 219 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 219 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 13th Street have a pool?
Yes, 219 13th Street has a pool.
Does 219 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 219 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
