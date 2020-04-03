219 13th Street

Amenities

Summer Rental Weeks 2020! HOME FEATURES AN INDOOR POOL, 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with ocean views and only steps to the beach. Home has everything you need to have an awesome time at the Jersey Shore! The ground level features an indoor pool, fireplace, bar area, laundry, 2 BRs w/ 1 queen bed in each & 3 bathrooms. patio. The 2nd floor is the main level with kitchen, family room, wine bar, & overlooks the pool on the 1st floor. The 3rd level has 2 BRs. the master has a Jacuzzi tub & the bedroom has 2 queen size beds with access to the outdoor deck. 2nd bedroom has 2 queen sizes beds, a private bathroom and wet bar. Deck features hot tub, outdoor living room & fireplace, wet bar, outdoor seating, rooftop deck w/the most amazing views of the beach, ocean, and the Atlantic City skyline! Hurry weeks are booking up call today! The indoor pool can be heated for an additional fee of $200. Call today to book weeks are limited.