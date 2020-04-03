All apartments in Brigantine
214 N 13th Street
214 N 13th Street

214 13th St N · (609) 892-3061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 13th St N, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Summer 2020 in this Luxury Beach House! Ocean views from second and third floor, only steps to the beach, fenced in yard, outside shower and beach tags. By renting this home you might also like to rent the owners 1964 Corvette Convertible and 2 Jet Ski per day, ask listing agent for prices and details . 1st floor has 2 bedrooms each w/ a queen size bed and shared full bath that 2nd floor open concept main living, dining and kitchen, 1 bedroom with a queen bed, 1 full bathroom w/ a tub/shower, a powder room, and large den with TV, spacious balcony with seating and beautiful views of the ocean! 3rd floor has a master suite w/ king bed, private sitting area and deck, master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub/shower and wet bar. Small bedroom w/ a double bed and a private deck with hot tub! Home has everything you need to have an awesome vacation at the Jersey Shore! Call us today to book your weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 N 13th Street have any available units?
214 N 13th Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 N 13th Street have?
Some of 214 N 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 N 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 N 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 N 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 N 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 214 N 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 214 N 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 214 N 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 N 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 N 13th Street have a pool?
No, 214 N 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 N 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 214 N 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 N 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 N 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 N 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 N 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
