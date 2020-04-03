214 N 13th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome to Summer 2020 in this Luxury Beach House! Ocean views from second and third floor, only steps to the beach, fenced in yard, outside shower and beach tags. By renting this home you might also like to rent the owners 1964 Corvette Convertible and 2 Jet Ski per day, ask listing agent for prices and details . 1st floor has 2 bedrooms each w/ a queen size bed and shared full bath that 2nd floor open concept main living, dining and kitchen, 1 bedroom with a queen bed, 1 full bathroom w/ a tub/shower, a powder room, and large den with TV, spacious balcony with seating and beautiful views of the ocean! 3rd floor has a master suite w/ king bed, private sitting area and deck, master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub/shower and wet bar. Small bedroom w/ a double bed and a private deck with hot tub! Home has everything you need to have an awesome vacation at the Jersey Shore! Call us today to book your weeks.