151 Sheridan Square
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:36 AM

151 Sheridan Square

151 Sheridan Sq · (856) 693-7083
Location

151 Sheridan Sq, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Short Walk to Beach or Bay 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse is a quiet area of Town. This home has been recently renovated and updated. You can tell the Homeowner takes pride in this home from the color pallet, personal touch and NEW everything. Less that 2 blocks to the gorgeous beach this townhouse is close enough to walk to local shops and eateries. Come back from the beach and rinse off in the outdoor shower, sit out front and catch that Brigantine Breeze. You are less than 1 Block to the Bay so drop a fishing line, crab net or take in the breathtaking sunsets. Bedroom layouts are as follows: Bedroom 1 - 1 Queen Bed, Bedroom 2 - 1 Queen Bed and Bedroom 3 Bunk Beds (twin) and Futon. $1,800/week or $6,000/month additional charges may apply. Saturday to Saturday rental. Sorry no pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Sheridan Square have any available units?
151 Sheridan Square has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Sheridan Square have?
Some of 151 Sheridan Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Sheridan Square currently offering any rent specials?
151 Sheridan Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Sheridan Square pet-friendly?
No, 151 Sheridan Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 151 Sheridan Square offer parking?
No, 151 Sheridan Square does not offer parking.
Does 151 Sheridan Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Sheridan Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Sheridan Square have a pool?
No, 151 Sheridan Square does not have a pool.
Does 151 Sheridan Square have accessible units?
No, 151 Sheridan Square does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Sheridan Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Sheridan Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Sheridan Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Sheridan Square does not have units with air conditioning.
