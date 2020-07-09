151 Sheridan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Short Walk to Beach or Bay 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse is a quiet area of Town. This home has been recently renovated and updated. You can tell the Homeowner takes pride in this home from the color pallet, personal touch and NEW everything. Less that 2 blocks to the gorgeous beach this townhouse is close enough to walk to local shops and eateries. Come back from the beach and rinse off in the outdoor shower, sit out front and catch that Brigantine Breeze. You are less than 1 Block to the Bay so drop a fishing line, crab net or take in the breathtaking sunsets. Bedroom layouts are as follows: Bedroom 1 - 1 Queen Bed, Bedroom 2 - 1 Queen Bed and Bedroom 3 Bunk Beds (twin) and Futon. $1,800/week or $6,000/month additional charges may apply. Saturday to Saturday rental. Sorry no pets or smoking.