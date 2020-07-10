/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:16 PM
144 Apartments for rent in Brielle, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
518 Union Lane
518 Union Lane, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom apartment for rent. Off street parking. On site washer and dryer. Quick occupancy available.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
16 Mariners Bend
16 Mariners Bnd, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
ANNUAL RENTAL, available 8/1~ Idyllic lifestyle at Mariners Bend. Luxury 2 bedroom townhouse each bedroom is has its own full bath, main level has a powder room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
211 Brielle Avenue
211 Brielle Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Just in time for your last minute get away to the Jersey Shore! Welcome to your beach home, beautifully restored Victorian with luxurious amenities to make your vacation one to never forget.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
549 Woodland Avenue
549 Woodland Avenue, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL** Available September 1st. 2 bed/1 bath with large Family Room located in a quiet neghborhood close to downtown Manasquan. 3 off street parking spots. Washer and Dryer included. No pets and no smoking. **BEWARE of CRAIGS LIST SCAM**
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
654 Harris Avenue
654 Harris Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Brielle with a great school system! The Best of Locations...
Results within 1 mile of Brielle
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Trenton Avenue
101 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated condo in Point Pleasant Beach for $1550/month. Tenant pays all utilities and realtor commissions. Cleaning fee of $90. NO Pets, association does not allow. NO smoking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1574 Harbor Blvd 3619
1574 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT APARTMENT! - Property Id: 93422 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $250 UPFRONT CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
393 E Virginia Avenue
393 East Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 - 5/15/21. '' Fabulous center hall colonial is near parks, marina, beach, broadwalk and town! Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and a nice backyard with a large deck and enclosed outdoor shower.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/1 to 9/13 for $2,700 per week or $14K for the entire term. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
313 1st Avenue
313 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
Awesome Beach Cottage literally right across the street from the beach! This is the perfect place for your family's vacation at Manasquan Beach! This 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch has enough parking for 4 cars, has stackable washer/dryer (+ additional
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rental July 18- August 15 .Two week minimum $15,000. 5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
216 4th Avenue
216 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Weekly Summer Rental- Available June 6 -27 @$3,500 per week. June 27-Aug 1 @ $4,000 per week, two week minimum. Aug 1 -Sept 7 @ $4,500 per week, 2 week minimum. $1,500 deposit. $175 cleaning fee.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
100 Central Avenue Avenue
100 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
Spend your Summer vacation at the Jersey Shore. Located a block away from Jenkinson's Boardwalk. beautiful beaches and inlet This newly renovated home has all that you need to enjoy your summer vacation.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
161 Lake Avenue
161 Lake Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
10 Pearce Court
10 Pearce Court, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 to 5/15/21 for $2,400/month + utilities.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Manasquan
43 Ocean Avenue
43 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental 2020! Great Family Home-4Brs. , 2 Full Bths.,Nice Screened -In Front Porch for Cool Nights! Rear Deck w/grill plus Outdoor Shower.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
267 Beach Front
267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
397 1st Avenue
397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1856 sqft
Just a few weeks left! Hurry hurry! Summer is heating up! Come to the Jersey Shore! Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
Point Pleasant Beach
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .
Similar Pages
Brielle Apartments with GarageBrielle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrielle Apartments with ParkingBrielle Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ