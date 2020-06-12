/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
56 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bordentown, NJ
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1200 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.
Results within 1 mile of Bordentown
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
4 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
960 sqft
Delight in enhanced living at Pointe Breeze Apartments. Set on wooded, park-like grounds, our one and two bedroom Bordentown, NJ, apartments offer peaceful living in an ideal location.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
875 East Dr #MCR Burlington County
875 East Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
820 sqft
Great Investment House For Sale! - Just Rehabbed! Beautiful and cottage look. Perfect to live in peace and happiness. Nearby schools include Peter Muschal School, Bordentown Reg Middle School and Bordentown Reg High School.
Results within 5 miles of Bordentown
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
25 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 Deutz Avenue
1202 Deutz Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Hamilton School district - Hamilton school district No Pets Allowed (RLNE3537581)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Atlantic Avenue
810 Atlantic Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Hamilton School - (RLNE2754007)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Greenwood and Hamilton
1 Unit Available
547 HAMILTON AVENUE
547 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 HAMILTON AVENUE in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
117 FRANCIS AVENUE
117 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2728 sqft
2BR, 1BA first floor rental in a 4 unit building. Located in Hamilton, NJ, this rental is close to public transportation and shopping. Tenant is responsible for electric and heat. No pets allowed....
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
125 JOSIAH LANE
125 Josiah Lane, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
Tucked away in the 55+ Active Adult community of Locust Hill, you'll find this lovely Town Home featuring designer stone exterior, with front, side yard, and backyard entries.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
609 Silver Court
609 Silver Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit in Grandville Arms ready to rent. New windows and full appliance package. Steinert high school. Close to shopping, parks, major highways and transportation. Walking distance to Veterans' Park and RWJ Hospital.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
62 JUNIPER WAY
62 Juniper Way, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Desirable 1st Floor condo in Society Hill offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a full sized laundry room. Very well maintained unit, with newer A/C, furnace and windows, carpet, and light fixtures.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
313 Federal St
313 Federal Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
2 beds 1 bath Brand new - newly renovated No Pets Allowed (RLNE5424556)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
85 WILLOW COURT
85 Willow Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1100 sqft
Move-in Ready Penthouse condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a balcony facing the woods for privacy (mainly East facing: imagine having your morning coffee/tea with all the light). 42" inch newer cabinets and gas stove in the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
259 ASHMORE AVENUE
259 Ashmore Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
Well kept 2-Bedroom row home in the heart of Chambersburg. Features a Living Room with wall to wall carpeting, Dining Room, Kitchen, Full Bathroom and Mud Room that opens up to fenced-in back yard with shed and alley access.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
130 FRANCIS AVENUE
130 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 FRANCIS AVENUE in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
123 FRANCIS AVENUE
123 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2728 sqft
Hamilton Township; First floor, two bedroom clean apartment with new laminate flooring. Offering a large living room, full kitchen with plenty of cabinets and tiled floor. The full bathroom has been beautifully updated.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1600 KUSER ROAD
1600 Kuser Road, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Single home with two units. Upstairs unit for rent for $1100. Neutral colors and Clean. Walk to shopping. Close to highways and parks. There is no laundry facilities in the unit, but across the street in the shopping center.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
59 CHEVERNY COURT
59 Cheverny Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Easy to Show! Bright and sunny third floor condo in popular Society Hill in Hamilton offers 2 bedroom & 2 full baths. Eat in Kitchen has pass through to the Dining Room. Spacious Living Room has sliders to the 3rd floor balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Bordentown
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Highland Park, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAMerchantville, NJPennington, NJBeverly, NJRockledge, PAVista Center, NJGreen Knoll, NJ