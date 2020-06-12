/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 PM
61 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beverly, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
112 Laurel Street
112 Laurel Street, Beverly, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
You will want to see this home for yourself. No expense was spared to complete this home renovation. The home has central air and off-street parking. Please email, call or text. Steve@HanbeckHomes.com 609-505-7180 See more details at www.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
98 Shawmont Ln
98 Shawmont Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
1436 sqft
98 Shawmont Ln - Property Id: 279751 Redone beautifully. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279751 Property Id 279751 (RLNE5813903)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Yorkshire
203 Green St
203 Green Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Nice house with big size backyard - Nice house with big size backyard No Pets Allowed (RLNE4022376)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
30 EXTON LANE
30 Exton Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1595 sqft
Nice Looking Renovated Rancher with brand new carpet, brand new Kitchen with Granite countertop and brand new fully tiled Bathrooms and Brand new water heater. Several new windows. Vacant and easy to show.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
9 EMPIRE LANE
9 Empire Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1438 sqft
Great rental property. Quick move in. Three bedroom rancher on a great street and centrally located. Tenant will need to provide paper work prior to seeing property.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
18 Blueberry Lane
18 Blueberry Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1578 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT!! NEWLY REDESIGNED FLOOR PLAN. CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM! Brand NEW LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home has been completed updated. It boasts a floor plan with great flow.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
46 POPLAR LANE
46 Poplar Lane, Burlington County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 46 POPLAR LANE in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
17 BARTLETT LANE
17 Bartlett Lane, Burlington County, NJ
17 Barlett Lane is a Cape Cod in the Buckingham section of Willingboro.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1908 ARROWOOD DRIVE
1908 Arrowood Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Spacious TownHouse in Bensalem with 3 BRs. Well maintained Property, Ready to move-in. Finished basement with plenty of extra storage space. First floor large combined DR & LR.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
72 EASTERN LANE LANE
72 Eastern Lane, Burlington County, NJ
72 Eastern Lane is a Ranch in the prestigious Garfield East section of Willingboro.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Yorkshire
350 E BROAD STREET
350 East Broad Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 350 E BROAD STREET in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
15 HARPER LANE
15 Harper Lane, Burlington County, NJ
Welcome to Hawthorne Park Section of Willingboro. Come settle down in this spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom colonial. The garage has been converted into a family room or bonus room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
217 TAYLOR STREET
217 Taylor Street, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Beautiful renovated rental property in Riverside! Beautiful inside as well as out! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath! Everything in this house is brand new , custom created with integrity! Open concept! New Samsung matching stainless steel
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Parkwood
12702 MEDFORD ROAD
12702 Medford Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1660 sqft
All new!!! Brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops.Upgrades Everywhere!!Private fenced in yard.Newer driveway (2016)A/C Unit upgraded (2016)Back PatioNew roof (2014)New Furnace (2016)Nearly $100K in upgrades!!!Move in ready. Act now!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
333 Apt B FILMORE STREET
333 Filmore St, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1868 sqft
Welcome to this large 2nd Floor Apartment. The unit has recently been freshly painted with neutral colors. This unit offers three plus bedrooms and is the perfect apartment for someone who needs a little extra room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Torresdale
9647 JAMES STREET
9647 James Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2400 sqft
Large three-story three-bedroom east torresdale home. old world charm throughout with 10 inch baseboards, custom trim and hardwood floors thru-out. Side entrance into large sitting room with laundry area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Historic Yorkshire
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
5 SANDSTONE LANE
5 Sandstone Lane, Burlington County, NJ
Now for rent! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 full bath Cape-Cod style home, renovated from top to bottom will be comfortable for the whole family.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
London
28 W UNION STREET
28 West Union Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3368 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath located in the historic district of Burlington City. This property is with in walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants and the riverfront.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
East Farnerville
20 W 2ND STREET
20 West 2nd Street, Burlington, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom, 1 bath semi detached home ready for immediate occupancy! This multi-level twin home consist of a living room, dining room, full bath, and upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
607 POND STREET
607 Pond St, Bristol, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1695 sqft
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics.
Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
194 Tiffany lane
194 Tiffany Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Twin hills rental - Property Id: 97874 This well maintain full sized house in twin hills could be your new home! This home has a fenced in backyard, garage, master suite bathroom , laundry room and covered porch! PLEASE TEXT OR
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
