3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 PM
83 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berlin, NJ
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
122 KENNEDY LANE
122 Kennedy Lane, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1812 sqft
Amazing rental in Carriage Stop. Meticulously maintained, and recently updated. New porcelain tile flooring, new granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Living room has a gas fireplace with slate surround and a lovely wood mantel.
1 of 22
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 W TAUNTON AVENUE
112 West Taunton Avenue, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1118 sqft
Welcome to 112 West Taunton Avenue! Located in Berlin Borough, within Eastern High School's jurisdiction, this updated 3 Bed/1 Bath rancher rests on a quiet street, blocks away from downtown Berlin! Walk into a spacious living room with original
Results within 1 mile of Berlin
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
201 HADDON AVE UNIT A
201 Haddon Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 HADDON AVE UNIT A in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Berlin
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
731 W. Wood Ave
731 West Wood Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 293425 Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow with enclosed front porch and large back yard. Property is in a great location 2 blocks from Sterling High School.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5813429)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
92 Roosevelt Ave
92 Roosevelt Ave, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
92 Roosevelt Ave - Property Id: 279769 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279769 Property Id 279769 (RLNE5813433)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
36 Yorkshire
36 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
3 bedroom 1 baths. Recently updated. Home is currently being renovated and will be available June 8th. Walking distance to community park and public transportation.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
9 Brantley Way
9 Brantley Way, Camden County, NJ
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Voorhees, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
144 Shoreline Drive
144 Shoreline Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1520 sqft
Welcome to 144 Shoreline Dr, Atco, NJ 08004!!!!! 2-story, 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse, recently renovated, for rent. All 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, along with the full bathroom. Gas heating system and CENTRAL AIR.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
105 SIMI COURT
105 Simi Court, Ashland, NJ
Welcome to this Beautiful home on the East side of Cherry Hill. This exclusive home is on a very quiet street. This home is vey spacious and has an open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28 TAVERN LANE
28 Tavern Lane, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Formal model home ready for it's new owner!! Come check out this end unit 3 story town home with a one car garage.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
301 FERN DRIVE
301 Fern Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2042 sqft
Beautiful ranch home for rent in Marlton Lakes! Sitting on an oversized corner lot across the street from the lake, this home offers loads of lush, professional landscaping (that owners will continue to have professionally maintained).
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11 N CARLTON STREET
11 North Carlton Street, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1920 sqft
Spacious Upstairs unit in Lindenwold .. . 3bedrooms/ 1 bath.. Large Rooms. Living Room . Ample storage space. Laundry Room w/ washer and dryer. Eat in Kitchen. Off street parking. Near bus lines and shopping. Walking distance to Speed Line.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and basement . deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street , great blue ribbon awarded schools close to patico train to phila . and close to shopping .
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1719 HYBRID PLACE
1719 Hybrid Place, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
2048 sqft
Renovated 3 possible 4th bedroom in converted garage. home located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac in Cherrywood neighborhood. Freshly painted in latest colors with new brand new kitchen and granite countertops. Brand new carpet in the home as well.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3 FRANKLIN DR
3 Franklin Drive, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1416 sqft
Completely remodeled Twin offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with one car garage for rent in desirable voorhees. Home has been completely renovated with new flooring through out.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
901 BENTLEY ROAD
901 Bentley Road, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful property in Eldorado Hills. This home has been remodeled with many updates. House sits on a large fenced corner property in this quiet neighborhood. Features brand new appliances, new flooring and a fresh coat of paint .
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5022 MAIN STREET
5022 Main Street, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2144 sqft
Absolutely stunning! Entire second floor oak hardwood is less than a year old. This amazing GLAM, open floor plan with spiral staircase from basement to second floor is one and only! Designed for great entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 YORKSHIRE ROAD
26 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous updated 3-bedroom and 1-full bathroom rental in Gloucester Township has it all! Walk into your spacious kitchen with newer appliances and living room with updated carpet and a sliding glass door leading out
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
73 HOPEWELL RD
73 Hopewell Road, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
4598 sqft
Welcome to Country Life! A Outdoorsman Paradise!! This (3) )Bedroom (1) full bath rancher is nestled on a Private lake estate.
