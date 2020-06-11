334 Water Street, Storage Garage

Amenities

ACTUAL ADDRESS is 334 Water Street in Belvidere, NJ.



Garage/Workshop/Warehouse available for rent. This is NOT living space and does NOT contain running water or plumbing. Currently has unfinished floor and no electric. Will build to suite (rent based on requirements). Size is a little bigger than a two car garage. Building is divided into 3 bays - only the two bay side is available. Not recommended for parking vehicles in garage as this consumes a tenant parking spot outside of garage.



Call with questions.



About Belvidere, NJ: The Town of Belvidere is located where the Pequest River meets the majestic Delaware River in northwestern New Jersey. We welcome you to visit and see our beautiful Victorian homes. They are just some of the attractions that make Belvidere a great place to live and raise a family.



Add Cement Floor, Electric, Lights, Wood burning stove, Entrance way door:

1 year lease: $650/month

2 year lease: $350/month

3 year lease: $275/month

