Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

334 Water Street, Storage Garage

334 Water St · (732) 618-0694
Location

334 Water St, Belvidere, NJ 07823

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ACTUAL ADDRESS is 334 Water Street in Belvidere, NJ.

Garage/Workshop/Warehouse available for rent. This is NOT living space and does NOT contain running water or plumbing. Currently has unfinished floor and no electric. Will build to suite (rent based on requirements). Size is a little bigger than a two car garage. Building is divided into 3 bays - only the two bay side is available. Not recommended for parking vehicles in garage as this consumes a tenant parking spot outside of garage.

Call with questions.

About Belvidere, NJ: The Town of Belvidere is located where the Pequest River meets the majestic Delaware River in northwestern New Jersey. We welcome you to visit and see our beautiful Victorian homes. They are just some of the attractions that make Belvidere a great place to live and raise a family.

Example Buildout
-----------------------
Add Cement Floor, Electric, Lights, Wood burning stove, Entrance way door:
1 year lease: $650/month
2 year lease: $350/month
3 year lease: $275/month
2008 Square Feet of living space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

