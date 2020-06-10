334 Barnegat Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill

Monthly Summer Rental !! Large remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just steps to Beachwood's sandy Beach, Mayo Park Playground, Boating & Light House Point Marina. 15 Minute drive to Boardwalk and Ocean Beaches! This fully furnished short term Summer Rental has a Hugh porch to catch the breezes, central A/C, ceiling fans, a gas fireplace and fenced in yard with established gardens. Washer/Dryer, porch furniture and gas grill for entertaining. 6 Beach badges for local beach are provided. Easy access to GSP. Month of July $5,000 and month of August $6,000. No pets and no smoking.