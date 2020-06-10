All apartments in Beachwood
Beachwood, NJ
334 Barnegat Boulevard
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:44 AM

334 Barnegat Boulevard

334 Barnegat Boulevard · (201) 819-2032
Location

334 Barnegat Boulevard, Beachwood, NJ 08722

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2431 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Monthly Summer Rental !! Large remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just steps to Beachwood's sandy Beach, Mayo Park Playground, Boating & Light House Point Marina. 15 Minute drive to Boardwalk and Ocean Beaches! This fully furnished short term Summer Rental has a Hugh porch to catch the breezes, central A/C, ceiling fans, a gas fireplace and fenced in yard with established gardens. Washer/Dryer, porch furniture and gas grill for entertaining. 6 Beach badges for local beach are provided. Easy access to GSP. Month of July $5,000 and month of August $6,000. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Barnegat Boulevard have any available units?
334 Barnegat Boulevard has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 Barnegat Boulevard have?
Some of 334 Barnegat Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Barnegat Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
334 Barnegat Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Barnegat Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 334 Barnegat Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beachwood.
Does 334 Barnegat Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 334 Barnegat Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 334 Barnegat Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 Barnegat Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Barnegat Boulevard have a pool?
No, 334 Barnegat Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 334 Barnegat Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 334 Barnegat Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Barnegat Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Barnegat Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Barnegat Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 334 Barnegat Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
