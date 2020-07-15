/
accessible apartments
19 Accessible Apartments for rent in Avenel, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Elmora
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
825 sqft
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Last updated March 5 at 10:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Last updated May 13 at 08:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,998
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,780
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
27 Units Available
Constable Hook
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,170
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
92 BURNETT AVE
92 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Well appointed luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private terraces, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer in unit and more.
