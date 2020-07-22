Apartment List
/
NJ
/
audubon
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

666 Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Audubon offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
426 South White Horse Pike
426 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
426 South White Horse Pike - Loft Apartment Available 10/01/20 Still under construction but ready this Fall - Welcome 426 South White Horse Pike.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
413 MAPLE AVENUE
413 Maple Avenue, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1582 sqft
Great, responsible Landlord who takes tremendous pride in the property , and is seeking tenants that will do the same. This open floor plan, large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment sits on a quiet residential street in Audubon. The home is just 2.
Results within 1 mile of Audubon

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
921 MERRICK AVENUE
921 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1768 sqft
***THE LEASE WILL ONLY BE FOR 1YR AS THE OWNER PLANS TO MOVE BACK*** This lower half of a duplex has been a very desirable rental over the years with the hardwood floors and tiled kitchen & bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
120 E CEDAR AVENUE
120 East Cedar Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Come fall in love with this renovated Colonial single house in Haddon Township, less than 1 mile to Patco's Speedline and Haddon Avenue's shopping and dining district.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2114 sqft
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.
Results within 5 miles of Audubon
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
23 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 11:01 AM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$1,010
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
7 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
2 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
13 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,256
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
5 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 PM
$
20 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
250 Fulton St 1F
250 Fulton St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity Townhome in Queen Village - Property Id: 303011 This home is a historic trinity located on a pedestrian only street in the heart of Queen Village.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
250 Fulton St R
250 Fulton Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity in Queen Village - Property Id: 304331 Follow the cobble stone lined street to a trinity, nestled on the lovely, family friendly, Fulton Street and into your next home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
209 New Jersey Rd
209 New Jersey Road, Brooklawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Available 08/24/20 Newly Renovated Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 319761 ***This is currently occupied by a tenant and will not be available to be shown in person until after 8/10/20** **The soonest availability for move-in is

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
783 S. 2nd Street Unit-A
783 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Queen Village 783 S. 2nd Street – Unit-A is a 600 square foot One bedroom with a Den, one bathroom, bi level apartment available 8/14/20 for $1,430.00.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.
City Guide for Audubon, NJ

Citizens of Audubon take pride in their country, and for good reason--the borough is home to three Medal of Honor recipients. This makes it the number one most awarded town in the United States, per capita.

Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Audubon, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Audubon offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Audubon. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Audubon can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Audubon 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAudubon Apartments with Garages
Audubon Apartments with ParkingAudubon Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Audubon Dog Friendly ApartmentsAudubon Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PARunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJStratford, NJMaple Glen, PA
North Wales, PAWyncote, PARamblewood, NJMedia, PAClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAChester Heights, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University