Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

640 Atlantic Ave

640 Atlantic Ave · (610) 253-6123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

640 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Uptown Atlantic City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Brand New Construction! Highest level luxury corner apartment with high ceilings with gorgeous views! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Open kitchen concept with Quartz Counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and more. This home boasts walk in closets, over-sized bathrooms and a private balcony! Washer/Dryer in the unit! 600 NoBe is the first Brand New Luxury Housing Development in Atlantic City built in a generation. This luxury building has 24-hour Security, private parking available, a state of the art fitness center, an outdoor pool/deck with BBQ Grills, Cabanas and 2 Amenity Lounges for Our Residents!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
640 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 640 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 640 Atlantic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
640 Atlantic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 640 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 640 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
Yes, 640 Atlantic Ave does offer parking.
Does 640 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Atlantic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
Yes, 640 Atlantic Ave has a pool.
Does 640 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 640 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Atlantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Atlantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
