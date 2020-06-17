640 Atlantic Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill new construction

Brand New Construction! Highest level luxury corner apartment with high ceilings with gorgeous views! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Open kitchen concept with Quartz Counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and more. This home boasts walk in closets, over-sized bathrooms and a private balcony! Washer/Dryer in the unit! 600 NoBe is the first Brand New Luxury Housing Development in Atlantic City built in a generation. This luxury building has 24-hour Security, private parking available, a state of the art fitness center, an outdoor pool/deck with BBQ Grills, Cabanas and 2 Amenity Lounges for Our Residents!